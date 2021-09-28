Concrete repairs begin Wednesday on Kearney's Avenue G

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division announced that beginning Wednesday, concrete repair will take place between 31st and 33rd streets on Avenue G.
Work is expected to last one week, weather permitting.
Motorists are asked to reduce their speeds in the area and use caution when traveling around the work zone.
