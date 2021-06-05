Concerts in the Park series starts Sunday with Bases Loaded

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For musicians used to performing, Friday and Saturday nights could feel odd without a gig.

“We were just sitting around the house — and that didn’t feel right,” he said of the past 18 months.

Peg Sinnard, board member for the Kearney Area Arts Council, said she is looking forward to a full season of concerts during the summer.

“Last year we weren’t able to start until July,” she said. “There will be eight concerts. We’re excited that we have some new groups playing, including the Bottle Tops from Lincoln. We’ll have different food vendors for each concert.”

Sinnard said the council planned some special events for July Fourth.

“It falls on a Sunday this year. We checked and there weren’t any big events going on in the city,” she said. “We’ll have some bouncy houses, apple pie and Sprockets Famous Freedom Hot Dogs will be our food vendor. What’s more American than apple pie and hot dogs?”

Sinnard understands the value of live music, especially after the shutdown due to the pandemic.

“Younger kids aren’t exposed to live music that often,” she said. “They see it performed on their phones. Well, this is a chance to get out and see it live.”