Concerts in the Park series starts Sunday with Bases Loaded

KEARNEY — Cool country and classy rock.
That’s how Steve Main describes the music of Bases Loaded.
“It’s a play on the ‘classic rock’ phrase,” Steve explained. “We play a wide variety of music and we have big vocal capabilities. All four band members are also singers, which is kind of unusual. And when I say variety, I mean we play everything from George Strait to Journey.”
Main and his band will kick off the 2021 Concerts in the Park series with a performance at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sonotorium at Harmon Park. Admission to the concert, presented by the Kearney Area Arts Council, is free.
The band includes Steve, drums; his wife, Lori Main, keyboards; Gordy Chapin, bass; and Mike Sciachitano, guitar.
Sciachitano’s appearance with Bases Loaded will be his last public performance with the band. He’s leaving the group to focus on other projects.
As expected, the pandemic disrupted the schedule of Bases Loaded, but Steve said finding the groove came naturally.
“This is kicking off our performances, and getting back into it, since COVID,” Steve said. “It’s easy to get back together because we’ve been doing this for about eight years. It’s awesome to be playing again. As lifelong musicians, it was a weird year for us, as well as everyone. It’s been a sad and tragic year in a lot of ways, too.”
For musicians used to performing, Friday and Saturday nights could feel odd without a gig.
“We were just sitting around the house — and that didn’t feel right,” he said of the past 18 months.
Peg Sinnard, board member for the Kearney Area Arts Council, said she is looking forward to a full season of concerts during the summer.
“Last year we weren’t able to start until July,” she said. “There will be eight concerts. We’re excited that we have some new groups playing, including the Bottle Tops from Lincoln. We’ll have different food vendors for each concert.”
Sinnard said the council planned some special events for July Fourth.
“It falls on a Sunday this year. We checked and there weren’t any big events going on in the city,” she said. “We’ll have some bouncy houses, apple pie and Sprockets Famous Freedom Hot Dogs will be our food vendor. What’s more American than apple pie and hot dogs?”
Sinnard understands the value of live music, especially after the shutdown due to the pandemic.
“Younger kids aren’t exposed to live music that often,” she said. “They see it performed on their phones. Well, this is a chance to get out and see it live.”
For the members of Bases Loaded, this last concert with Sciachitano, as the band’s live guitarist, will be special. Aaron Barnes, who currently plays with the Jessie Carr Band, will be taking over the guitar duties. Steve Main said that all the members of the band will miss Sciachitano but they’re looking forward to working with Barnes.
“It will give us more flexibility,” Steve said. “He has more time so we can play more often and travel further. Those are the two keys about our excitement in adding Aaron.”