Concerts in the Park features a full summer schedule

KEARNEY — The Concerts in the Park series included only half of the planned performances in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“In 2021, we had to make up some of those dates and get in performers we didn’t have in 2020,” said Brad Driml, executive director of the Kearney Area Arts Council. “I’ll never forget the last night of the summer concerts series in 2020; I think we were able to get in four shows. I wrote on my Facebook page, ‘We wrapped up the season, people showed up and it was good.’”

Stan Clouse, the mayor of Kearney at the time, noted that the outdoor concerts were the only events that could safely be held during the pandemic.

“So last summer was a ‘make-up’ time for that,” Driml said. “We had really good crowds last summer. This year we’re expecting a good turnout, too. We have a pretty religious following of concert goers on Sunday nights. This year we have the food vendors lined up because I never realized what a big deal it is to the audience. Some people want to come to the concerts, have dinner and make an evening of it.”

Driml notes that the series often takes on the feeling of a festival.

The Kearney Area Arts Council announced the lineup for the 2022 Concerts in the Park series, starting with Blue Plate Special on June 5 at the Sonatorium at Harmon Park. The performances, which all begin at 7 p.m., continue through July 31. Admission is free.

Now in its 48th year, the Concerts in the Park series features a variety of bands and styles of music. During the years, Driml learned an important lesson — that audiences enjoy hearing bands they know.

“The locals like the locals,” he said of the band lineup. “This year we have a lot of our tried-and-true favorites. Sometimes people look at the schedule and think, gosh, they always book the same acts and it’s hard to get in there. But we’re going with what our crowd likes. That’s probably the leading factor in what we do.”

Each time the council gets a little “too far off the rails,” they hear from audience members.

“There’s kind of a New England feel — well, that’s not how we do it here,” Driml said. “And we know it. Some crowds are going to be bigger for certain bands.”

With that in mind, the council will also feature Tri-City Trio on June 12, a new band.

“With a new band, I think our patrons are willing to come out and give them a shot and see how they are,” Driml said. “And afterwards, our patrons aren’t afraid to say, ‘You know, on a scale of 1-10, that was a 6, but we wish it was a 10.’”

While admission is free, each performance include sponsors and a donation.

“When we pass the hat during the show, people are always generous,” Driml said. “The majority of that money, besides covering the band, goes for scholarships for Buffalo County kids going into the arts. That’s been good for us, too.”

Once the music begins, Driml said he can relax and enjoy the show.

“You know, it’s a pretty well oiled machine,” he said. “We have a board member, Jim Decker, who for 10 or 12 years has arrived early, puts cones out and gets stuff opened up to make sure that the electrical boxes are unlocked. About the time he’s done with that, I show up and I have a load of stuff to set up. You know that old saying, ‘It’s summer and living is easy,’? Well, it’s not stressful for us.”

The schedule allows for no rain dates this year due to pending construction on the Sonatorium stage in August.

“There will be an all-new electrical system and new lighting,” Driml said. “The 2024 season will be our 50th year. In 2023, we’ll have one summer to get the new Sonatorium tried out a little bit. The next year we can really celebrate when we hit our 50th season.”

Financially, the arts council is stronger than ever.

“We were just talking about finances in our meeting this week,” Driml said. “There were times, about 10 or 12 years ago, when someone would get on stage and say, ‘We need to collect enough money tonight to pay the band for next week.’ During that time we had an outside entity covering the expenses. Now we’re broadened out. We do arts programming with the YMCA, we do adaptive arts with people with intellectual disabilities and we have a program where we sponsor an arts program for children in the foster care system.”

The Kearney Area Arts Council also provides scholarships.

“Through our sponsors, donors and grants we’ve managed to build up a reserve so that we’re don’t panic about writing the checks for the bands,” Driml said. “We’re comfortable enough that we can get through a season without burden or worry.”