Concert will close some downtown Kearney streets

KEARNEY — The downtown concert series sponsored by McCue’s Nebraska Taproom and Kitt’s Kitchen and Coffee will require some downtown streets to close.
Avenue A from East 21st Street to Railroad Street will be closed 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday.
The purpose of the temporary closure is for a farmers’ market/urban market and evening concert, according to a city of Kearney press release.
