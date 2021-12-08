 Skip to main content
Concerned Holdrege residents want $24M library plan at North Park gone forever
Concerned Holdrege residents want $24M library plan at North Park gone forever

HOLDREGE — A proposed $24 million library project in Holdrege has been put on hold.

Last week, the Holdrege Area Public Library Steering Committee sent a letter to the Holdrege City Council asking them to table the new library project indefinitely.

“When the committee began work on this project, we intended to create an inclusive and accessible library that would serve the residents of Phelps County for generations to come. Never would we have anticipated the divisiveness this project has created within the Holdrege community,” the letter read.

Proposed Holdrege library

A proposed 56,000-square-foot facility in Holdrege would include a new library, Central Community College and day care on the southeast corner of North Park. It would feature a community room capable of seating 240 people and City Council chambers.

The proposed facility would have been 56,000 square feet and would include the library, day care and Central Community College in the southeast corner of North Park in Holdrege. The proposed site drew criticism from some local residents who were concerned about the location, which includes about 40 memorial trees as well as memorial benches, according to Marge Melroy, a Holdrege resident.

Melroy and fellow Holdrege citizen Rod Waldrip also fear that a large building and parking lot will take away from the tranquility of the park and may affect the wildlife there.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Waldrip presented a petition during the public comment period that opposes the proposed location at North Park. The petition had been circulating for about four to five weeks in Holdrege and garnered a little more than 800 signatures.

Although the library project already had been tabled, Waldrip and other attendees at the meeting were concerned it will come back. Waldrip asked the council to reject the request for the proposed site now and in the future.

“Further, we propose the City Council pass a resolution acknowledging the status of both North and South Park as recreational facilities for the general use of the public and declaring that no further construction be allowed in either park other than those things normally associated with park space: restrooms, playgrounds, activity venues, tennis courts, picnic tables, open shelter, monuments and memorials, walkways,” Waldrip said.

Proposed Holdrege library

Holdrege resident Rod Waldrip addresses the Holdrege City Council during the public comment period at the Tuesday meeting. Waldrip presented more than 800 petitions to the City Council that opposed the proposed location of a new library at North Park in Holdrege. The proposed library project has been placed on hold.

The Library Steering Committee is comprised of nine community members. They began work on the project this spring with BVH Architecture of Omaha. The initial library building was a Carnegie Library built in 1907, and it was renovated in 1967. It was determined that all the systems in the library are at the end of their life cycles, and the building has water damage and likely asbestos in the tiles and other material. ADA accessibility and parking are also issues of concern.

In the letter, the library committee recognized that the need for a new building “is not a matter of if but a matter of when.”

“The deferred maintenance and lack of updated technological infrastructure have created a perfect storm, one that will be quite expensive to fix in a building that has well outlived its useful life,” the letter continued.

Due to the feedback from the community, the library committee is asking the city of Holdrege to complete the ball field complex in northwest Holdrege and then focus on a new 21st-century library.

