Concerned Holdrege residents want $24M library plan at North Park gone forever

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although the library project already had been tabled, Waldrip and other attendees at the meeting were concerned it will come back. Waldrip asked the council to reject the request for the proposed site now and in the future.

“Further, we propose the City Council pass a resolution acknowledging the status of both North and South Park as recreational facilities for the general use of the public and declaring that no further construction be allowed in either park other than those things normally associated with park space: restrooms, playgrounds, activity venues, tennis courts, picnic tables, open shelter, monuments and memorials, walkways,” Waldrip said.

The Library Steering Committee is comprised of nine community members. They began work on the project this spring with BVH Architecture of Omaha. The initial library building was a Carnegie Library built in 1907, and it was renovated in 1967. It was determined that all the systems in the library are at the end of their life cycles, and the building has water damage and likely asbestos in the tiles and other material. ADA accessibility and parking are also issues of concern.

In the letter, the library committee recognized that the need for a new building “is not a matter of if but a matter of when.”