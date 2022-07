KEARNEY — Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, 11th Street will be closed from Avenue A to Avenue F, — weather permitting — for street replacement and reconstruction.

According to an announcement by the city of Kearney and Nielsen Contracting, access to properties will be made through alleyways or side streets.

This project is expected to take several months to complete. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.