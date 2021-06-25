Community investment in Kearney man pays off with distinguished alumni award

KEARNEY — Joe Dreyer turns 29 today, and he’s already received a gift of immeasurable value.
On June 5, he was honored with a Distinguished Alumni Award from Shepherds College in Union Grove, Wis., a 11-year-old Christian institution for students with intellectual disabilities.
At commencement ceremonies that day, he received a plaque “in recognition of your ongoing pursuit of appropriate independence as evidenced through personal, professional and spiritual development.”
Dreyer completed the college’s three-year program in 2014. For the last seven years, he has done maintenance and groundskeeping at the Hilltop Mall.
The award is a valuable confirmation for Kearney residents and friends who, 10 years ago, made it possible for Dreyer to attend Shepherds College. His parents, Diane and Don Dreyer, had not saved for Joe’s college education because they assumed he would not be able to go.
Then Bill Ballou, a friend, told them about Shepherds College. When they said they could not afford the $31,000 cost of a year’s tuition, Ballou, founder and then-owner of The Solid Rock, sought donations from friends, fellow members of Kearney eFree Church and dozens of others, and Dreyer’s education was paid for.
The first year, Shepherds College students focus on life skills such as finding a job and an apartment and sticking to a budget so they can live independently. The second and third years, they choose an area of focus, either horticulture or culinary arts.
“I liked to do a lot of cooking, but I didn’t want to be in front of a stove all night. It was too hot. Plus, there was a stress factor with knives and all the equipment,” he said.
In his horticulture classes, he worked with plants and learned about small animals such as guinea pigs, rabbits and small dogs. “It was easy. I liked learning more about plants and animals and poison control,” he said.
He learned about maintenance, too.
Dreyer learned to take apart and clean small machinery, such as carpet cleaners. “I like to see the structures of small machines. They’re very detailed,” he said.
He earned good grades.
After completing the college program in 2014, he returned to Kearney, moved into an apartment and got the job at Hilltop Mall. He works 15 hours a week mopping, vacuuming, groundskeeping, washing door frames and other tasks.
Ballou, now retired and living in Chicago with his wife Ila, had hired Dreyer to do yardwork when Dreyer was at Kearney High School, from which he graduated in 2011.
“So many people were involved in sending him to Shepherds College, and half were from outside the church. It was community-based support,” he said. “We had confidence in Joey and the college, and as the idea blossomed, it was a delight to see Christian stewardship flow throughout the community.”
Also pleased is Amanda Fitzgerald, marketing director at Hilltop Mall. “Joe does amazing things up here. He’s always so friendly to people who are walking through the mall,” she said.
His mother, Diane, echoed that “we have been so blessed.”
Two years ago, Dreyer moved back home to help his mother after his father, Don, a retired Kearney police captain, had to be transferred to a long-term care facility with advanced Alzheimer’s disease.
“Joe has done well,” said his sister Sara, an elementary instructional coach at Houston. “He’s a huge help to my mother.” In fact, she said, Diane has her own medical issues and wouldn’t be able to live at home without her son’s assistance.
Diane requires a walker or wheelchair to get around. She has had numerous health issues and physical impairments throughout her life. Dreyer is able to give her evening infusions.
“Normally only nurses give these infusions, but he’s very meticulous. He helps her physically. He is a huge help,” Sara added.
Dreyer is just the seventh Shepherds College graduate to receive the Distinguished Service Award.
Susan Griffis, associate vice president of marketing at the college, said the college leadership team develops a list of outstanding alumni each year and considers how each one is living out the six character traits taught at the college: diligence, discernment, initiative, integrity, respect and responsibility.
Sara, a Kearney High School graduate, accompanied her brother to Shepherds College and attended the ceremony June 5.
After receiving the award, he spoke about how the college had affected his future.
“Shepherds College taught me the skills to live independently and successfully maintain the same job for six consecutive years,” he said.
That evening, he gave a prayer at a dinner. “He was like a celebrity,” Sara said.