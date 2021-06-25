Community investment in Kearney man pays off with distinguished alumni award

“I liked to do a lot of cooking, but I didn’t want to be in front of a stove all night. It was too hot. Plus, there was a stress factor with knives and all the equipment,” he said.

In his horticulture classes, he worked with plants and learned about small animals such as guinea pigs, rabbits and small dogs. “It was easy. I liked learning more about plants and animals and poison control,” he said.

He learned about maintenance, too.

Dreyer learned to take apart and clean small machinery, such as carpet cleaners. “I like to see the structures of small machines. They’re very detailed,” he said.

He earned good grades.

After completing the college program in 2014, he returned to Kearney, moved into an apartment and got the job at Hilltop Mall. He works 15 hours a week mopping, vacuuming, groundskeeping, washing door frames and other tasks.

Ballou, now retired and living in Chicago with his wife Ila, had hired Dreyer to do yardwork when Dreyer was at Kearney High School, from which he graduated in 2011.