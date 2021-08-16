Communities for Kids trying to bring quality child care, education to Central Nebraska area

“It can really look different depending on the community,” Werth said. “One community may say we want to support giving X amount of dollars to people who want to start their own child care businesses. (Another community may) invest time into a capital campaign and open up an early development center specifically for our community and that will be enough to support the gap that we have.”

Communities in Webster County and Boone County chose to raise money to open early child development centers.

Red Willow County opted to help private businesses by implementing incentives for people to open and operate facilities and giving them skills to be successful, Werth said.

In Kenesaw, the United Methodist Church donated their building in order to remodel it into an early child development center. The community is currently in the middle of a capital campaign for that project, and they are opening a small licensed facility in a portion of the building until the renovation is complete.

“Sometimes the most obvious choice might not be the right choice,” Werth said.

Bertrand residents can continue to participate in the Communities for Kids survey, and Landin envisions community members will be passionate about the project.