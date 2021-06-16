Committe appointed to evaluate Kearney Public's current health standards

KEARNEY — A team of Kearney Public Schools officials is being formed to evaluate the district’s current health standards, and see if any amendments are necessary.

“At our local board of education meetings, we have also had public participation and input from concerned stakeholders who have asked our board to not adopt the proposed set of state standards and to take a formal position as Kearney Public Schools on what we intend to adopt,” said Kent Edwards, KPS superintendent.

In a news release issued today, Edwards said the team will be comprised of educational leaders and teachers who will review the district’s current health education standards and discuss if any amendments need to be made.

KPS’s current set of health curriculum standards was adopted in April 2012, and has been taught without incident or negative feedback for nine years.

“Our standards further illustrate not only what standards are taught but who teaches them from a combination of classroom teachers, nurses, counselors, and physical education teachers,” Edwards said.