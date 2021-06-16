Committe appointed to evaluate Kearney Public's current health standards

KEARNEY — A team of Kearney Public Schools officials is being formed to evaluate the district’s current health standards, and see if any amendments are necessary.
“At our local board of education meetings, we have also had public participation and input from concerned stakeholders who have asked our board to not adopt the proposed set of state standards and to take a formal position as Kearney Public Schools on what we intend to adopt,” said Kent Edwards, KPS superintendent.
In a news release issued today, Edwards said the team will be comprised of educational leaders and teachers who will review the district’s current health education standards and discuss if any amendments need to be made.
KPS’s current set of health curriculum standards was adopted in April 2012, and has been taught without incident or negative feedback for nine years.
“Our standards further illustrate not only what standards are taught but who teaches them from a combination of classroom teachers, nurses, counselors, and physical education teachers,” Edwards said.
The team will publicize a draft of its standards for input from people who Edwards called “stakeholders.” The draft will be presented to the KPS Board, and be available for review on the KPS website. School officials will be transparent with a final set of health education standards that meet “our students’ educational needs and our community’s moral values,” Edwards said.
In April and May the Nebraska Board of Education held public hearings in Kearney about proposed changes to the state’s health standards taught in public schools. The at times heated hearings brought much opposition for the changes.
Instead of waiting for the NBE to make their decision, Edwards said he and the KPS board could no longer wait for the process to evolve and finalize.