Commencement speaker John Masker given ‘incredible opportunity’ at UNK

The goal, Masker said, is to “make the healthier choice the easier choice.”

“When you think of a weight management program, you think of ‘The Biggest Loser.’ How much weight can you lose? It’s completely not that, which is why this program is so special,” Masker said. “It’s learning how to be healthier as a family without focusing on the weight loss. The weight loss just comes with changing the way people eat and behave.”

In 2019, UNK and the University of Nebraska Medical Center received a $2.5 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to expand Building Healthy Families by creating a turnkey version of the program that can be implemented in rural communities across the country. The project is part of a five-year CDC initiative aimed at reducing obesity rates among children from lower-income families.

Masker helped launch the program in Hastings, one of seven Nebraska communities selected as pilot test locations.

He also worked with adolescent athletes through UNK’s Loper Performance program, which teaches youths how to properly train, eat, recover and manage their mental health, and assisted with exercise science lab courses.