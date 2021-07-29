 Skip to main content
Coming Down: UNK Chancellor helps construction crews tear down Otto Olsen
Coming Down: UNK Chancellor helps construction crews tear down Otto Olsen

  • Updated
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen was grinning from ear to ear as he emerged from the excavator after making the initial strikes to bring down Otto C. Olsen.

“For an old farm kid, that’s a lot of fun to do,” Kristensen said about running the excavator Thursday morning on the UNK campus.

After spending a month gutting and prepping Otto Olsen to be razed, the process to begin the exterior demolition by Blessing Construction of Kearney began Thursday.

Otton Olsen torn down

Blessing Construction of Kearney began the exterior demolition Thursday morning of Otto C. Olsen on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Blessing will recycle a majority of the materials from the building during the process.

Otto Olsen is the last of four vacant buildings at UNK to be torn down as part of the campus master plan. The former Luke & Jake’s Bar-B-Q restaurant, UNK’s east heating plant and Conrad Hall were torn down earlier this year.

The former vocational and industrial arts building opened in 1955 and was named after Otto C. Olsen in 1961. A graduate of the Nebraska State Normal School at Kearney, Olsen joined the school’s staff in 1919 and retired in 1957. He was chairman of the Vocational Arts Division and Industrial Arts Department and a pioneer in the field of driver education.

Otto Olsen torn down

Exterior demolition began Thursday morning on the Otto C. Olsen building at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The building is the last of four vacant buildings to be torn down this spring and summer.

Most recently, the Otto Olsen building housed UNK’s Industrial Distribution and Cyber Systems departments, as well as the glassblowing lab and Child Development Center. After spending more than two decades on the state’s capital construction replacement list, it was replaced by the LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center that opened in fall 2019, an addition to the Fine Arts Building and Discovery Hall, a state-of-the-art STEM facility that opened in fall 2020.

It will take a few months to complete the demolition and regrade the area, said Michael Cremers, interim director for facilities at UNK. The site will feature a pedestrian walkway similar to what is on the east side of the Cope water feature, an antelope sculpture and parking.

“It is a very valuable, useful piece of property,” said Kristensen.

Otto Olsen torn down

University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen talks with a Blessing Construction employee about running the excavator to tear down the exterior of Otto C. Olsen. Kristensen was able to briefly run the excavator Thursday morning to kick off the demolition of the UNK building.

The cost of the demolition of all four buildings is just under $2 million, and Blessing Construction is committed to recycling a majority of the materials from all four buildings during the process.

“(This is) a wonderful example of what investing in new buildings can do for campus,” Kristensen stated.

UNK Communications contributed to this story.

