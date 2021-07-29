Coming Down: UNK Chancellor helps construction crews tear down Otto Olsen

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney Chancellor Doug Kristensen was grinning from ear to ear as he emerged from the excavator after making the initial strikes to bring down Otto C. Olsen.

“For an old farm kid, that’s a lot of fun to do,” Kristensen said about running the excavator Thursday morning on the UNK campus.

After spending a month gutting and prepping Otto Olsen to be razed, the process to begin the exterior demolition by Blessing Construction of Kearney began Thursday.

Otto Olsen is the last of four vacant buildings at UNK to be torn down as part of the campus master plan. The former Luke & Jake’s Bar-B-Q restaurant, UNK’s east heating plant and Conrad Hall were torn down earlier this year.

The former vocational and industrial arts building opened in 1955 and was named after Otto C. Olsen in 1961. A graduate of the Nebraska State Normal School at Kearney, Olsen joined the school’s staff in 1919 and retired in 1957. He was chairman of the Vocational Arts Division and Industrial Arts Department and a pioneer in the field of driver education.

