Comfort food: The Lodge Restaurant in Kearney still serves up familiar fare

KEARNEY — Cindy Houlden and Robert James, co-owners of The Lodge Restaurant, want their patrons to arrive with a certain set of expectations.

“When you come in to eat, you know what you’re going to get,” Houlden said. “You know what’s on the menu and you know what it’s going to taste like. We do mix things up once in a while; we offer new types of desserts, but this is comfort food, food that you’re used to.”

The brother and sister team took over the restaurant at 1401 Second Ave. from Nick and Claire Loughly, who started the business in the 1990s. James worked as an employee for the Loughlys.

“Robert was a longtime employee of both Nick and Claire,” Houlden said. “He also had a background at Bico’s, another long-standing traditional restaurant in Kearney. Robert wanted to maintain the tradition at The Lodge, not something that’s always looking to be new and improved.”

James considers himself more than just a co-owner.

“I look at myself more of a caretaker of the traditions of The Lodge, the traditions that people have known and expect of the place,” he said.

That role draws on his years of experience, a role that is quickly approaching two decades.

Diners easily recognize the stone fireplace and extensive stone work at the north end of the restaurant. Houlden understands the importance of the physical aspects of the business, an aspect that provides comfort as well.

“That’s something that Robert has tried to preserve,” she said. “Yes, we replaced the carpet, we’ve replaced the chairs and we even put in different table covers. We also replaced the dishes, but you couldn’t tell that the new china we purchased wasn’t the same china that Nick and Claire have been using for 20 years. It has a similar pattern and a similar color.”

Houlden also understands why it feels so good to return to a place that gives patrons comfort.

“It’s the familiarity,” she said, “like that flannel shirt you wear just because it feels good or that blanket you curl up with — there’s something about walking through a door and knowing exactly what you’re going to get, knowing that the meal you ordered a year ago is still available today. We’re creatures of habit and that’s who our customers are.”

Supply chain issues have affected some parts of the operation. Houlden cites using different brands of pancake mix as an example.

“It’s still pancakes and it still tastes the same,” she said. “Our baker does a wonderful job of introducing new desserts. She has something different once in a while, but people still want the sour cream raisin pie. They still want bread pudding. They still want what’s familiar.”

When it comes to retaining workers, Houlden acknowledges the long-term employees who have been at The Lodge for years.

“We have a great core staff,” she said. “I cannot sing their praises high enough. We have an amazing core.”

Filling in around that core requires finding individuals with schedules that match the needs of the restaurant, with people who have the same work ethic as the long-term employees — and workers who Houlden and James can afford.

“There are people out there that just want an amount of money that we can’t even pay our managers,” Houlden said. “It’s finding that right balance. We offer what benefits we can, we pay a fair salary and we’ve kept our doors open.”

Houlden corrected that statement. Several staff members called in sick, and James and Houlden decided to close over Christmas to give everyone an extra day off. The current schedule includes a day off on Mondays to give the cleaning staff extra time to deep clean.

“We’re like everyone else,” Houlden added. “There’s just not a lot of people looking for work right now.”

For the owners and the employees, the rewards come in greater forms than just income.

“My joy is seeing Robert joyous,” Houlden said. “He talks about the look on someone’s face when they eat a meal and they’re satisfied. Our employees talk about the regulars who come back every day. The regulars talk about their kids and their families. We’ve had staff who were college students who have gone on exchange. When they come back, they sometimes get welcome home gifts from costumers. It’s that relationship they’ve built. Not only do we have a great core of employees, we have a great core of customers.”