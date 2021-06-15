 Skip to main content
Comedian Michael Winslow to perform his 10,000 sound effects in Kearney
Comedian Michael Winslow to perform his 10,000 sound effects in Kearney

KEARNEY — Tickets are on sale for a comedy performance by Michael Winslow, Man of 10,000 Sound Effects.

The Chicago-based comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chicken Coop Banquet Hall at 115 E. 21st St.

Tickets for the show are $20-$30.

Audiences know Winslow for his film performances in “Space Balls,” all seven of the “Police Academy” films as well as “Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie,” where he created characters using sound effects.

He also will perform in Grand Island at Tommy Gunz Bistro at 1607 S. Locust at 8 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit EventBrite.com or call 407-694-1538.

