Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg

KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life.

He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.

“I don’t know if I’m stubborn or what, but I didn’t want to fail. I’ve got two kids and a wife. I didn’t want to sit around and do nothing. I wasn’t ready to be done,” he said.

Today, Wasmund, 47, the general manager of Tradehome Shoes at Hilltop Mall, bristles at the word “handicapped.” He plays with his son Jaxon, 13, and daughter Jaycee, 11. He travels to Lincoln and Hays, Kansas, on business.

“I’m not handicapped. I walk every day. I climb ladders. They widened the aisles and lowered the shelves for me at the store,” he said.

Healing took time. He did it with a wheelchair, a walker, crutches and the patience of his wife Cassie, a para with Kearney Public Schools. Five months after the amputation, he finally wobbled into the kitchen from the living room and back. “I walked uncomfortably, but it felt good,” he said.

But when he went outside for the first time, “I couldn’t even get to the garage. Then I’d sit out there and look at the street sign and think I’d never be able to make it to that corner,” he said. His house is just the second one from that corner.

Initially, his arms got tired as he propelled his wheelchair. “I had shoulder problems at first. You use a lot of the upper body. I had back problems, too,” he said.

Wasmund’s physical therapy is an ongoing process. “I was always so healthy. I was so strong. I could do a five-mile run whenever I felt like it,” he said, remembering his former life.

After the amputation, he had to build up unused muscles so that he could use the prosthetic leg. “I had to retrain my brain to understand that my leg isn’t there. I'd start therapy, then I'd stop. I think I’m fine. I’m good, but then I discover I need to go back. I need to stay consistent,” he said.

“The physical part of recovery was hard, but the mental part was really hard,” he said.

‘A test socket’

Wasmund, grinning, held up his latest prosthesis. “Here’s my life right now: a test socket,” he grinned. He’s had seven prosthetic legs in the 3½ years since his amputation. Five that are no longer in use are lined up in his garage.

“I’m still trying to get one that fits. Every new one is like putting on a pair of brand new shoes that don’t fit. It hasn’t been a good process. I work through them, but I don’t have a lot of leg left,” he said.

A fervent Minnesota Vikings fan, he decorated the first prosthesis with the Vikings logo, but he no longer does that because the prosthetic legs don’t last very long.

He has sores caused by the imperfect fit of his prosthetic leg. He falls frequently, too.

“I’ve hurt a lot of stuff. I have scabs and scars,” he said. He pointed to a scar on his forehead. One day at work, his prosthetic limb buckled, and he fell, hitting his head on a shelf. He lay in a pool of blood on the floor.

“My assistants came by. I went to the doctor. They did a scan of my brain to make sure everything was fine,” he said.

He broke two ribs when he slipped on the ice near the basketball hoop in his driveway. Although his left hamstring is gone, it feels like he’s pulling that hamstring when he falls.

“It’s phantom pain. When I fall, my brain tells me the leg is still there. So many times, I’m blinded by the pain of falling,” he said.

“I’m still trying to get my walk as normal as possible. You just have to basically take your steps and work on your natural gait, heel to toe support,” he said.

He often retreats to his wheelchair before the end of the work day because “I’m just not where I want to be. I guess this will be a lifelong process,” he said.

A deadly infection

An Iowa native, Wasmund has worked for Tradehome Shoes for nearly 24 years. He and Cassie have moved seven times. They came to Kearney in 2015.

His life changed forever on Feb. 16, 2019, when Wasmund woke up weak and shivering. He assumed he had the flu, but within a day, his temperature dipped to 96 degrees and then soared to 103. “The second day, he couldn’t answer my questions,” Cassie told the Kearney Hub in 2019.

Worried, she took him to the emergency room at Kearney Regional Medical Center. He was admitted right away. That night, he was moved to the intensive care unit.

He was diagnosed with sepsis, or a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body’s response to infection causes injury to its own tissues and organs.

A few days later, unable to breathe on his own, Wasmund was flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The next day, doctors amputated his leg to save his life. They gave him a 7% chance of survival.

The morning Cassie learned that Jason’s leg had to come off to save his life, she began to scream.

“I was screaming at the doctor, ‘You can’t take his leg,’ but I didn’t know the severity of it. They had already taken him into surgery when they called me,” she said.

It took Wasmund eight days to awaken after the amputation and two more days to become fully conscious. He was not told his leg had been amputated. “I’d look down and see a leg. My brain still thought it was there,” he said.

A few days later, as he did physical therapy, he fell backward. He tried to stop the fall with his leg, but the leg was gone. “I stopped for a second, looked at the therapist and realized I didn’t have it. I was scared. That was tough,” he said.

Back in his room, he turned to Cassie and said, simply, “It’s gone.” With tears in her eyes, she told him what happened. “I told him it was necessary to save his life, so he could watch his kids grow up,” she said.

Not long after the amputation, a bit more of his leg had to be removed because he developed an abscess at the surgical site. Two weeks later, he was transferred to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.

He came home March 22. It was five months before he took his first step.

Being thankful

When Wasmund resumed life in his wheelchair, he became upset if people opened doors for him. “I wanted to take care of myself,” he said. “But it’s OK now. People stare, but I don’t care. Now I just have fun with it.”

He said his wheelchair is “destroyed.” At first, his arms got tired as he rolled it around. “I had shoulder problems at first. You use a lot of the upper body. I had back problems, too,” he said.

A year ago, daughter Jaycee was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. “I’d say we’ve had a lot to deal with,” Wasmund said.

But he’s relaxed. He smiles. He jokes. He stays up to date on advances in technology for amputees. Insurance pays most of the cost for his prosthetic legs. “I’ve been pretty lucky,” he said. He treats people with disabilities differently than he did before he lost his leg.

Last spring, the family went to Minneapolis. They also went to his niece’s wedding in Iowa.

“I’ve had to retrain my brain to see that my leg isn’t there. I used to think all this would shrink at a certain point, but now I think it’s always going to be part of my life,” he said.

In those early months after his amputation, he was angry, but he tried to remain positive and “think of the things I have, not the things that are gone.”

On the family’s kitchen wall is a plaque that says, “Let us be thankful for we are blessed.”

Wasmund lives now like he believes it.