KEARNEY — Volunteers age 16 (with parent permission) and up are invited to participate in the 31st build season for Habitat for Humanity.

It begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Marlatt Addition at 17th Street and P Avenue.

Volunteers can come 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free lunch will be served at noon.

One foundation is ready for the walls, which have been built in the Habitat warehouse. The second foundation is ready for sand fill, which will be done Saturday morning.

Until warmer weather, coffee breaks with devotions are held at 9:30 a.m. at the Habitat warehouse at 1815 First Avenue. Later this spring, devotions will move to the building site.

Skill levels do not matter. There is always something for everyone to do, regardless of skill or experience.

These will be the 95th and 96th homes to be built since Habitat began here in 1993.

Volunteers can simply show up, but groups of 10 or more are asked to leave a message at 308-234-6030.