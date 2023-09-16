Years ago I read about the owners of a carnival who made a grisly discovery in their fun house: What they thought was a life-sized decoration turned out to be the mummified body of a convicted murderer executed more than 80 years ago at the turn of the century. Because of that, I started mentioning that when I die, I plan to have my body donated to a carnival. With the current worker shortage in all industries, I assume that finding a dead body for a fun house ranks up there with finding a new president for the Nebraska university system or a fry cook at a fast food restaurant.

Actually donating your body to something called “science” turns out to be more difficult than it sounds. I did a few minutes’ worth of research and found that medical facilities generally refuse cadavers who are overweight, in poor health and like to make fun of medical facilities that accept cadavers. Sort of like refusing to join a club that would have me as a member. As for “in poor health,” that seems to be a “given.”

I bring up all of this because a recent and unexpected death in the family has encouraged my family members to insist that I sit down and write a will. Writing up a will turns out to be more complicated than putting a fresh piece of paper in your typewriter.

If you think you can hand write your wishes on a piece of paper and call it good, think again. Called holographic wills, these things are mostly worthless. One exception occurred in Saskatchewan, Canada, when a farmer, trapped under his overturned tractor, carved his will into the fender of the tractor. The farmer, Cecil George Harris, had enough time to scrawl, “In case I die in this mess, I leave all to the wife. Cecil Geo. Harris.” Under Canadian inheritance law, the fender was probated and was deemed valid.

And who could forget the battle of wills (pun intended) over the death of Aretha Franklin? Her sons kept finding handwritten wills long after her death, each one benefiting a different son, pulling one of the wills from under the cushion of her couch. One of the wills said that her sons could only have her fortune as long as they received a certificate or a college degree in business. Apparently the Queen of Soul signed that will with a smiley face written inside the letter “A.”

I hope most people — and attorneys — can understand the difference between my estate and the estate of someone like Aretha Franklin. She had millions and I have a sketchy collection of used eyeglasses, twigs and some rather smooth river rocks that caught my fancy over the years. While my estate might not be worth a great deal in cold, hard cash, it comes with some emotional attachment. I especially like twigs with no bark on them. I find them unique, in a “compost” sort of way.

Each time my family members encourage me to create a will, I assure them that the task of putting my final wishes on paper is on my to-do list, right after finding a way to spin straw into gold. And anyway, value is in the eye of the beholder. When my mother moved from her home into an assisted living facility, she auctioned off her unneeded furniture. I always thought of her furniture as worth a great deal. After dragging it onto the lawn under the harsh light of day, it didn’t seem to have the same value. And the people at the auction agreed.

Yes, yes, I will get around to writing a will one of these days after I do my research, which, of course, involves visiting a lot of carnivals throughout the country. I want to make sure I honor the correct fun house.