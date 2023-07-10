My adult children asked why I haven’t installed a porch light near my front door. A little light on the situation would make it easier to navigate the steps and find the doorknob. I welcome their visits but I think they can all figure out how to get inside regardless of the time of day. And they all carry cell phones with flashlight features — or at the very least, a screen that glows with enough light to signal an oil tanker 10 miles off shore.

In all honesty, I cherish the darkness. As an expression of my love and respect for their wishes, I did crawl to the top of my TV antenna and install a solar light. So far none of my children have noticed because the light glows with about the same intensity as a far away star. And I like it that way.

As a deterrent to crime, yard light retailers encourage common folk like us to install more lights around our houses. I think a yard light merely allows criminals to see what they’re doing. And if light works as a deterrent, this world would be totally safe from bank fraud and internet scams.

I started thinking about all this after reading an article that said each year the night sky grows 10% brighter because of overuse of lights. These days we go to the planetarium to see what we used to see in our backyards — a spangle of stars, the power of the planets and the silver glow of the moon.

I have friends who routinely travel to Merritt Dam in northwest Nebraska, a place certified as an International Dark Sky Park by a grassroots organization, the International Dark Sky Places Program. There they can see the nocturnal sky in a way that gets harder and harder to find in our civilized world.

I believe that looking at stars in an otherwise black sky helps ground us in our world. It reminds us of our place and how we fit in to the grand scheme of things.

Darkness reminds us to dream, to envision things beyond what we can see. It also lets our other senses take over for awhile. Hearing becomes more acute, our olfactory kicks in and we can begin to feel and touch things around us.

OK, I don’t know all that for a fact, but I thought I would just throw it in because it makes my point sound better. Oh, and imagination. I almost forgot about the most important sense — imagination. We can imagine almost anything because that’s when we start to enter the dream world.

To the casual observer, it might sound like I’m coming up with some pretty thin excuses to avoid installing a porch light. I get that. But I also believe that if you disagree with polluting a river with a sewer pipe draining raw sewage, and you care about the night sky, you shouldn’t light up your house like, well, your neighbor’s house.

I’m lucky enough to live several miles north of Kearney. I can see the stars clearer than in town, but I can also see plenty of city lights from my deck. On clear nights, it seems darker because the light goes straight up. On a cloudy night, everything pretty much glows from the extra street lights, headlights and even the lights on the water towers.

I like to remind my children of my good fortune in living in a place that still holds on to the darkness and values it. I hope they can see that fact without a headlamp.