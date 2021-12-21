Columbus Campus CCC grad, intern’s mushroom canoe lands them in Guinness World Records

GRAND ISLAND — A Central Community College alumna and intern have earned a spot in the 2021 Guinness World Records.

Katy Ayers, a 2021 graduate of the Columbus Campus, and Nebraska Mushroom LLC owner William “Ash” Gordon hold the record for creating the world’s longest fungal mycelium boat.

The 7½-foot mushroom boat was constructed by Ayers and Gordon in 2019. To see the entry online, please visit guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/643128-longest-fungal-mycelium-boat.

“Being named as Guinness World Record holder is a forgotten dream-come-true for me,” Ayers said. “I used to try and failed to break Guinness World Records as a child, and I cannot begin to express the elation of earning one as an adult.”

Gordon, who serves as an intern in the CCC environmental sustainability office, is also listed as a record holder for his role in the mycelium boat’s creation.