Columbine survivor, Amy Over, will share recovery story at UNK

KEARNEY – April 20, 1999.

That’s when Amy Over’s life changed.

It was three days after prom and about a month before graduation.

Over, then an 18-year-old senior at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, was excited to wrap up the academic year and move on to college. She had just received a basketball scholarship, so she stopped by Dave Sanders’ classroom that morning to thank her coach and teacher.

“I got to tell him I loved him and that he was just a big influence in my life,” Over said.

That was their last conversation.

A few hours later, as Over and other students ate lunch in the school cafeteria, two classmates opened fire outside the building. As the gunshots grew louder, it was Sanders who directed the students to take cover under the tables. Then, he told them to run.

“It was terrifying. I thought I was going to die,” said Over, who passed the bodies of victims as she fled toward the exit. She narrowly escaped as the shooters continued to fire into the crowd.

Thirteen people, including Sanders, were killed that day and more than 20 were wounded. It was the worst high school shooting in U.S. history at the time.