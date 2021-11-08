Colton Roberts wants to inspire first-gen students, show them anything is possible

KEARNEY – Colton Roberts is proud to be a first-generation college student.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney sophomore is not only pursuing his dream of becoming a physical therapist, but also paving a path for his younger brother.

“It’s important for me to show him that even though nobody has done it before him, it’s still possible,” Roberts said. “If you have something you want to do, like graduate college and become whatever you want in life, it’s possible. It may be a little tougher at first, but you can definitely do it.”

As vice president of UNK’s First Gen Lopers student organization, Roberts wants to set an example for current and future first-generation college students and serve as an “approachable resource” they can turn to for assistance.

“I’ve always wanted to live my life in a way that I can help others succeed,” he said. “This is the perfect group for that.”

Launched earlier this year, First Gen Lopers provides a social network and support system for first-generation students from Day 1 through graduation. Their goal is to help students better understand the ins and outs of college life, from academics and financial aid to campus housing and extracurricular activities.