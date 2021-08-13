Colorful addition popping up at Yanney Park

KEARNEY — Brock Steinbrink and his crew were working hard Thursday, transforming five acres at Yanney Heritage Park into a botanical garden, the likes of which has not been seen between Omaha and Denver.
“Yanney Park already is one of the top jewels of Kearney,” Steinbrink said. “Hopefully, people will drop by and enjoy life a little. I envision a lot of senior photos and weddings taking place here someday.”
The crew from Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses of Kearney wasn’t the only group busy this week at the popular park in southwest Kearney. Electricians, irrigation system installers, curb extruders and turf layers were working like bees to turn what had been empty ground into a palette of colors and textures.
For Steinbrink and his crew, planting 3,000 blooming shrubs and assorted trees culminated months of work behind the scenes tending plants in the greenhouse and transporting them to the site where they’ll inspire, impress, enlighten and educate.
“Our whole entire company is involved. We had a couple of greenhouses dedicated to this, so we could control the quality of the plants,” he said.
One section of the 12-acre botanical garden will be devoted to native plant species. Steinbrink, who designed the gardens, said plant species of Nebraska have survived the harsh prairie, which makes them stubbornly hardy and beautiful in their own right.
“One of the hopes is that Nebraskans will see a plant they like and broaden their palette at home,” he said.
Steinbrink said designing the Gardens at Yanney presented a variety of challenges because Kearney is between growing zones. Plants may thrive in eastern Nebraska or western Nebraska, but if gardeners try trading ends of the state, the plants may not like it.
Steinbrink said he has attempted to select plants that can hold their own if stressed, and put on a show 12 months of the year.
Yanney Park got underway in 1998 with the goal of becoming the most beautiful park between Omaha and Denver.
Steinbrink said many of the shrubs and trees being planted now will bloom at various points of the spring, summer and fall, while others will come into their own during fall and winter by presenting more subtle characteristics that a trained eye will notice.
“For us it’s four seasons of enjoyment. We love plants. We’re plant people,” he said.