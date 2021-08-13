Colorful addition popping up at Yanney Park

KEARNEY — Brock Steinbrink and his crew were working hard Thursday, transforming five acres at Yanney Heritage Park into a botanical garden, the likes of which has not been seen between Omaha and Denver.

“Yanney Park already is one of the top jewels of Kearney,” Steinbrink said. “Hopefully, people will drop by and enjoy life a little. I envision a lot of senior photos and weddings taking place here someday.”

The crew from Steinbrink Landscaping and Greenhouses of Kearney wasn’t the only group busy this week at the popular park in southwest Kearney. Electricians, irrigation system installers, curb extruders and turf layers were working like bees to turn what had been empty ground into a palette of colors and textures.

For Steinbrink and his crew, planting 3,000 blooming shrubs and assorted trees culminated months of work behind the scenes tending plants in the greenhouse and transporting them to the site where they’ll inspire, impress, enlighten and educate.

“Our whole entire company is involved. We had a couple of greenhouses dedicated to this, so we could control the quality of the plants,” he said.