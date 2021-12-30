Colorado man in jail accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12 in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — A Colorado man is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12 in Buffalo County.

Charles Landau, 60, of Denver is charged in Buffalo County Court with attempted first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse, all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have happened between Aug. 12 and Dec. 10.

He is accused of trying to subject a child under the age of 12 to sexual penetration and sexual contact without injury.

Landau was arrested Tuesday in Kearney on a Buffalo County warrant. He is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Court records outlining the case against him are sealed.