 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colorado man in jail accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12 in Buffalo County
0 Comments
top story

Colorado man in jail accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12 in Buffalo County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — A Colorado man is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12 in Buffalo County.

Charles Landau, 60, of Denver is charged in Buffalo County Court with attempted first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse, all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have happened between Aug. 12 and Dec. 10.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He is accused of trying to subject a child under the age of 12 to sexual penetration and sexual contact without injury.

Landau was arrested Tuesday in Kearney on a Buffalo County warrant. He is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Court records outlining the case against him are sealed.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turning CO2 into usable jet fuel could be the next big thing in travel

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer
Local News

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer

  • Updated

Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist
Local News

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist

Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News