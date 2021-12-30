Colorado man in jail accused of sexually assaulting a child under 12 in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — A Colorado man is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12 in Buffalo County.
Charles Landau, 60, of Denver is charged in Buffalo County Court with attempted first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse, all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have happened between Aug. 12 and Dec. 10.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
He is accused of trying to subject a child under the age of 12 to sexual penetration and sexual contact without injury.
Landau was arrested Tuesday in Kearney on a Buffalo County warrant. He is scheduled to appear in court later today.
Court records outlining the case against him are sealed.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.