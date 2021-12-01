Colorado man identified as victim in last week’s burn death in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — Christopher L. McKitrick, 53, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been identified as the victim in last week’s burn death.

On Nov. 23, McKitrick was transported from Crossroads Homeless Shelter at 1404 E. 39th St. in Kearney to CHI Health Good Samaritan with severe burn injuries. He later was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln where he died the following day.

Earlier on Nov. 23, around 3:10 a.m., the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire east of Kearney near Coal Chute Road and U.S. Highway 10. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office believes McKitrick’s injuries and the grass fire are related.

According to a sheriff’s office news release Wednesday, the circumstances of McKirtrick’s death remain under investigation and foul play has not been ruled out.

An autopsy was performed, and at this time, authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the victim’s last known whereabouts, cause of fire and subsequent burns, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BCSO at 308-236-8555, KPD at 308-237-2104 or Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424.