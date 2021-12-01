 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colorado man identified as victim in last week’s burn death in Buffalo County
0 Comments
top story breaking

Colorado man identified as victim in last week’s burn death in Buffalo County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Christopher L. McKitrick, 53, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been identified as the victim in last week’s burn death.

On Nov. 23, McKitrick was transported from Crossroads Homeless Shelter at 1404 E. 39th St. in Kearney to CHI Health Good Samaritan with severe burn injuries. He later was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln where he died the following day.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Earlier on Nov. 23, around 3:10 a.m., the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire east of Kearney near Coal Chute Road and U.S. Highway 10. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office believes McKitrick’s injuries and the grass fire are related.

According to a sheriff’s office news release Wednesday, the circumstances of McKirtrick’s death remain under investigation and foul play has not been ruled out.

An autopsy was performed, and at this time, authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the victim’s last known whereabouts, cause of fire and subsequent burns, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BCSO at 308-236-8555, KPD at 308-237-2104 or Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer causing chemicals found in a majority of aerosol body sprays

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March
Local News

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March

John Paul, 44, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Powell’s death. Powell died after Paul lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street and struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, 19, also of Kearney.

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals
Local News

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals

  • Updated

For the seventh straight week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department remains in the “red,” or pandemic, level. The dial has been firmly sitting in the pandemic level for seven consecutive weeks, or every week since Sept. 29. That matches the dial’s seven consecutive weeks in the pandemic level Oct. 29-Dec. 17, 2020. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News