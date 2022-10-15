Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected

KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”

Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.

“We believe deep down in the beauty and value in every single one of us. We believe that our job is to provide medical services that help women discover their value and their worth,” Gaye Tillotson, the executive director of Collage in Kearney and Grand Island, said.

Collage provides free medical services to anyone who comes in the door. It tests for pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, in men as well as women. It also does limited obstetrical ultrasounds to confirm a pregnancy.

Whether seeing tears, confusion, shock or disbelief, the staff responds with deep kindness, a listening ear and offers of support.

“It is all done at no cost. Our services allow us to meet people at a crossroads of significant decision-making in their lives and reposition them to thrive,” Tillotson said. “These days people are so vocal about what they are against. We are vocal about what we are for.”

First point of referral

Collage defines itself as a “holistic sexual health center” where people come in with physical needs, “but as we earn their trust, we are often invited into serving their emotional needs, relationship needs and sometimes spiritual needs,” Tillotson said.

It was founded in Kearney on Dec. 8, 1987, by a group that wanted to support women facing unexpected pregnancies. Tillotson said that unexpected pregnancies will always occur in both married and single women.

Tillotson rarely uses the term “abortion.” She prefers “to end a pregnancy.” She knows the word “abortion” may be painful to women hurt by that procedure.

Many women deny their pregnancies until they see proof on the ultrasound. At that point, “we begin to work together to empower that woman to reposition herself to thrive. Every option is difficult. There’s no easy choice, but we seek to empower them to figure out the best choice and give them the space they need,” she said.

Women in unexpected pregnancies have three options: keep the baby, put it up for adoption or end the pregnancy. Staff at Collage will walk through all three options to help a woman decide what is best. While adoption is the least-chosen option, Tillotson called it a “very courageous, selfless decision.” Collage can provide names of adoption agencies and help women study their options.

If asked, Collage provides a list of physician referrals for prenatal care as well as a list of licensed emotional counselors.

Currently, abortions are legal in Nebraska in two ways: Pregnancies up to 10 weeks can be terminated with pills, and pregnancies up to 22 weeks can be terminated with a surgical procedure. “Knowing how far along a woman is in the pregnancy is so important, as is our ability to provide them with medical services,” Tillotson said.

“Many girls are terrified to tell their parents about their pregnancy. We want to help equip them to be able to do that, but we never force anything. We simply offer. Our job is to continue to love them, seek a relationship with them and be there for them, whatever they decide,” she said.

Helping others

Born in Minden, Tillotson grew up in Fremont and moved to Kearney in 1983, where she flipped burgers at Wendy’s for eight years. “That taught me so much about running a business,” she said.

She holds a degree in management, organizational leadership and Biblical studies from the now-closed Grace University. She worked in finance and office administration. She also managed the ministry of Christian author and speaker Dee Brestin.

She became the first paid staff member at Collage 21 years ago — volunteers ran the nonprofit until then — and has never looked back. “When the board asked if I would become executive director, I jumped at the chance. I could see the potential impact we could have,” she said.

The budget for the combined offices is $612,000 a year. Collage is financed through donations and grants and is a partner agency of the United Way of the Kearney Area. “We are so incredibly fortunate to have people who believe in what we do. Part of the beauty is that many people who have been helped by Collage find an opportunity to give back, whether financial or in other ways,” Tillotson said.

Her Kearney staff includes Julie Pack, R.N., the center director and nurse manager. In Grand Island, Joey Ruff is the center director and lead sonographer. Together, the two offices have seven employees.

By late 2023, Collage hopes to open in Columbus. “Columbus and Norfolk have close to 70,000 people, and the surrounding community adds to that need. No other organization provides the services we do at no cost,” Tillotson said. “If a community wants to partner with us, we will come in and support them.”

Keeping website relevant

In 2010, to keep up with changing times, Collage created a new logo and an online presence, redecorated and launched a blog “that doesn’t shy away from ‘culturally relevant topics,’” Tillotson said.

That blog focuses on its target audience of sexually active women aged 18 to 24 who may be experiencing an STD or unexpected pregnancy, or who struggle with a past pregnancy decision. “We wanted them to feel safe coming to us,” she said.

Men are welcome at Collage, too. They can be tested for sexually transmitted diseases, which are on the rise. In the 1970s, one in 47 sexually active individuals commonly contracted an STD. Today, it’s one in two, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Men also come to support their partners, as do parents, grandparents and others. Ultrasounds are always done privately, but after that, if the woman desires, the support person is brought in.

“Ultrasound is not just about the baby, but the woman first,” Tillotson said. “She can be empowered to make choices not only in her child’s best interest, but her own. We create bridges, not walls,” she said.

Helping women heal

Recently, Collage hosted a weekend retreat for women who have been hurt by abortion. The weekend was “devoted to helping them address the pain and unimaginable consequences they have dealt with not just for years, but decades,” Tillotson said. “We’re here to help a woman walk through that pain in a compassionate way.”

She described Collage as “a safe place. Women know we will be there for them no matter what, before or after a decision is made, no matter what the decision is. They realize we are not going to judge them or minimize their feelings of loss,” she said.

“All of us have circumstances where we just need someone to be compassionate and walk alongside us. That’s our promise. We’ll be a safe place, a place of hope and restoration,” she added.

Not long ago, a young woman hurrying to the hospital to deliver her baby stopped by Collage to thank the staff for its support during her pregnancy. “That’s our niche,” Tillotson said. “We walk alongside people to the degree they allow us to so we can be their safe place.”