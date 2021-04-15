Collaborative research project tracks pronghorn in Nebraska Panhandle

“Those concerns the landowners have are real and they need to be listened to and heard,” Ranglack said. “But we need to understand when, where and to what extent these conflicts are happening so we can be effective and efficient in our management. We want to find ways to help those landowners so they can live with pronghorn in a way that’s not going to cause those negative impacts.”

Because pronghorn are migratory animals – traveling up to 150 miles between summer and winter ranges in Wyoming – they can be difficult to track. The University of Nebraska project uses GPS technology to collect this information – something that’s never been done before with pronghorn in the state.

“This is a project we’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Nordeen said. “I think we’re going to get a lot of good information out of it, and hopefully it will help us better understand these large pronghorn concentrations that we see in the wintertime.”

In early February, Nevada-based Native Range Capture Services attached GPS radio collars to 80 pronghorn in the study area. The capture team also recorded each animal’s estimated age and collected blood and hair samples for genetics research.