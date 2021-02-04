Cold, wet February ahead; 24% of state has extreme drought

“Back-to-back extremes of wet and dry seem to be more common,” she said, particularly in the last few decades.

The four months from November 2020 through January 2021 were relatively dry and warm in Nebraska. Shulski said that reflected a La Niña pattern’s influence on the jet stream and weather patterns, even though “it’s not very strong for Nebraska.”

La Niña typically is identified by cool waters along the equator in the Pacific Ocean.

From Jan. 2, 2020, to Jan. 29, 2021, the Panhandle and other areas of west and southwest Nebraska saw 70% of average normal precipitation.

“Certainly, that’s reflected on the Drought Monitor map,” Shulski said.

There were no areas of drought in Nebraska at the start of 2020. Now, all regions are at least abnormally dry and 24% of the state — southwest and Panhandle — have extreme drought.

There are similar conditions in neighboring areas of Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas.

Meanwhile, snowpacks in the headwater areas for the South Platte and North Platte basins are running below average early in the Rocky Mountains’ snow season.