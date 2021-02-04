Cold, wet February ahead; 24% of state has extreme drought

HOLDREGE — As the region braces for an Arctic blast through at least the middle of next week, residents should plan to keep their warmest clothes handy for the rest of the month.
“We see a wetter, colder pattern. That’s probably the main signal in the near-time period. Colder,” state climatologist Martha Shulski said Tuesday at the South Central Water Conference in Holdrege.
Her first alert about the frigid temperatures and even worst windchills was to cattle producers because of the dramatic “cattle comfort” impacts.
Overall for February, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climatologists see a cold, wet pattern in what Shulski said typically is Nebraska’s snowiest month.
“The last three decades, we are trending to colder Februaries, including cold Arctic outbreaks,” she added.
Looking back
The associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Natural Resources and director of the Nebraska State Climate Office used recent examples to illustrate how quickly weather conditions can change.
“My, what a difference a year makes in Nebraska,” Shulski said, from flooding in 2019, which was the third wettest year since 1985, to 2020’s above-average temperatures and rank as 16th driest in the same data set.
“Back-to-back extremes of wet and dry seem to be more common,” she said, particularly in the last few decades.
The four months from November 2020 through January 2021 were relatively dry and warm in Nebraska. Shulski said that reflected a La Niña pattern’s influence on the jet stream and weather patterns, even though “it’s not very strong for Nebraska.”
La Niña typically is identified by cool waters along the equator in the Pacific Ocean.
From Jan. 2, 2020, to Jan. 29, 2021, the Panhandle and other areas of west and southwest Nebraska saw 70% of average normal precipitation.
“Certainly, that’s reflected on the Drought Monitor map,” Shulski said.
There were no areas of drought in Nebraska at the start of 2020. Now, all regions are at least abnormally dry and 24% of the state — southwest and Panhandle — have extreme drought.
There are similar conditions in neighboring areas of Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas.
Meanwhile, snowpacks in the headwater areas for the South Platte and North Platte basins are running below average early in the Rocky Mountains’ snow season.
Looking at the broader picture, Shulski said there always have been wet and dry cycles driven by El Niño, La Niña or other patterns affecting the jet stream.
“Nebraska has gotten about 10% wetter over time,” she added, especially in the central part of the state and Sandhills. “That has been punctuated by dry years.”
Looking ahead
Shulski said there’s a lot of variability in the weather outlook beyond the next week, but a shift to more neutral conditions for Nebraska is expected by late spring.
She doesn’t expect to see major changes in the Drought Monitor map going into the 2021 growing season.
“Drought is a very complex thing ... and a creeping phenomenon,” Shulski explained, noting that limited soil moisture recharge in the fall is a factor for 2021.
She hopes the dry signal will shift to a wetter pattern when the current La Niña is over.
However, NOAA forecasts are for warmer than normal conditions in March, April and May, with a dryer-than-normal area creeping into Nebraska.
Weather predictions for farther into 2021 are more difficult because of the many factors involved, Shulski said, and it seems Nebraska may have equal chances of wet or dry weather.
NOAA’s seasonal drought outlook from late January to the end of April is for persistent drought conditions in Nebraska and much of the High Plains region.
“We’re certainly not going to see a dismissal of drought,” Shulski said, partly because 2021 has started with low soil moisture reserves, so the more realistic goal is to maybe chip away at the deficits.