Cold start to Cattlemen's Classic
Cold start to Cattlemen's Classic

Savannah Schafer

Savannah Schafer and her dad, Craig, of Nehawka, right, unload Angus cattle Monday afternoon and lead them to much warmer Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic stalls in the Buffalo County Ag Pavilion. Their hired man Dane Thonassen is at left. NCC cattle shows start at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

 Lori Potter, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The 30th annual Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic runs through Sunday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. The schedule follows:

Wednesday

Cattle Show Day, Youth Educational Tours FFA Day, Career Networking Opportunities

9 a.m. — Cattle shows start

North ring order: Maine Anjou, Chianina, all other breeds, Simmental, (30-minute break) Shorthorn and Angus

South ring order: Red Angus, Limousin, Gelbvieh, (30-minute break) Hereford and Charolais

Following breed shows — AYC (Aspiring Young Cattlemen program) Show

Cattlemen's classic

Some NCC cattle arrived at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Monday with frosty hides. Cattle stalled in the Stafford Arena and another open-on-the-sides barn faced even colder weather Monday night and today.

Thursday

Bull Sale Day

10 a.m. — NEW — Pen Bull Show, with sales in respective breed sales

11 a.m. — Bull buyers’ lunch, only for those registered as sale bidders

Noon — Order of sales: Angus, Hereford, Charolais, Gelbvieh, Simmental, Limousin, Red Angus, Shorthorn, Maine Anjou, Chianina and all other breeds

Commercial Pen of 5 Heifers Sale — 30 minutes after the last bull sale

Friday

Heifer Sale Day, Youth Scholarships

11 a.m. — NEW — Pen Heifer Show, with sales in respective breed sales

Noon — Order of sales: Angus, Hereford, Charolais, Gelbvieh, Simmental, Limousin, Red Angus, Shorthorn, Maine Anjou, Chianina and all other breeds.

Cattlemen's classic

Nearly two weeks of bitter cold weather has made the need to jump-start motors common. On Monday afternoon, NCC exhibitor Alan Forster of Smithfield used his pickup battery to start a generator used to power his cattle care equipment inside the Ag Pavilion.

Followed by AYC Bred Heifer Sale

2-6 p.m. — Junior Show check-in (papers only)

6 p.m. — 2021-22 AYC breeders and youths introduced, and 30th anniversary exhibitor presentations

7 p.m. — Supreme Row judging (females, then bulls)

Saturday

6-10 a.m. — Junior Show check-in (papers only)

11 a.m. — Fancy Heifer Show and Prospect Steers on display

11:30 a.m. — Scholarship presentations

Noon — Fancy Heifer and Prospect Steer sales

3 p.m. — Showmanship

7 p.m. — Classic Premiere Heifer selection and Classic Premiere Steer Show

Sunday

Junior Show

8:30 a.m. — Breeding heifers, south ring

9 a.m. — Market animals, north ring

Commercial Exhibits

Daily — open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Herdshire Alley

Wednesday-Saturday — Bull displays open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

More information

Websitenecattlemen.com

Phone — 308-627-6385

