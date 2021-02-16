Cold start to Cattlemen's Classic

KEARNEY — The 30th annual Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic runs through Sunday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. The schedule follows:
Wednesday
Cattle Show Day, Youth Educational Tours FFA Day, Career Networking Opportunities
9 a.m. — Cattle shows start
North ring order: Maine Anjou, Chianina, all other breeds, Simmental, (30-minute break) Shorthorn and Angus
South ring order: Red Angus, Limousin, Gelbvieh, (30-minute break) Hereford and Charolais
Following breed shows — AYC (Aspiring Young Cattlemen program) Show
Thursday
Bull Sale Day
10 a.m. — NEW — Pen Bull Show, with sales in respective breed sales
11 a.m. — Bull buyers’ lunch, only for those registered as sale bidders
Noon — Order of sales: Angus, Hereford, Charolais, Gelbvieh, Simmental, Limousin, Red Angus, Shorthorn, Maine Anjou, Chianina and all other breeds
Commercial Pen of 5 Heifers Sale — 30 minutes after the last bull sale
Friday
Heifer Sale Day, Youth Scholarships
11 a.m. — NEW — Pen Heifer Show, with sales in respective breed sales
Noon — Order of sales: Angus, Hereford, Charolais, Gelbvieh, Simmental, Limousin, Red Angus, Shorthorn, Maine Anjou, Chianina and all other breeds.
Followed by AYC Bred Heifer Sale
2-6 p.m. — Junior Show check-in (papers only)
6 p.m. — 2021-22 AYC breeders and youths introduced, and 30th anniversary exhibitor presentations
7 p.m. — Supreme Row judging (females, then bulls)
Saturday
6-10 a.m. — Junior Show check-in (papers only)
11 a.m. — Fancy Heifer Show and Prospect Steers on display
11:30 a.m. — Scholarship presentations
Noon — Fancy Heifer and Prospect Steer sales
3 p.m. — Showmanship
7 p.m. — Classic Premiere Heifer selection and Classic Premiere Steer Show
Sunday
Junior Show
8:30 a.m. — Breeding heifers, south ring
9 a.m. — Market animals, north ring
Commercial Exhibits
Daily — open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Herdshire Alley
Wednesday-Saturday — Bull displays open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
More information
Website — necattlemen.com
Phone — 308-627-6385