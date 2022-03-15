Coffee with senators coming to Holdrege, Minden

HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce and Minden Chamber of Commerce have organized town hall meetings featuring District 33 state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings and District 38 Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil on Saturday.
The first meeting will be 10-11 a.m. at The Blue Vine, 805 Fourth Ave., in Holdrege, The second meeting will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St., Minden.
These events are open to the public and provide an opportunity for people to ask the senators questions.
For more information about Halloran and Murman, visit nebraskalegislature.gov to view their webpages.