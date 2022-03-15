 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Coffee with senators coming to Holdrege, Minden

  • 0

HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce and Minden Chamber of Commerce have organized town hall meetings featuring District 33 state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings and District 38 Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil on Saturday.

The first meeting will be 10-11 a.m. at The Blue Vine, 805 Fourth Ave., in Holdrege, The second meeting will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St., Minden.

These events are open to the public and provide an opportunity for people to ask the senators questions.

For more information about Halloran and Murman, visit nebraskalegislature.gov to view their webpages.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in Bertrand house fire

Man dies in Bertrand house fire

Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Keopple Street in Bertrand. There was heavy fire on the front side of the single-story home when they arrived on the scene, said Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian city counts its losses, braces for attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News