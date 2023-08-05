KEARNEY — So many hands. So much time. So much dedication. That’s what Jasmin McGinnis learned about coffee during her trip to Kenya last summer.

Co-owner of Barista’s Daily Grind, McGinnis has been involved with coffee for 22 years, but until her trip to Kenya, she had never seen how coffee went from seed to crop to coffee.

“Here in the U.S. we are so distanced from a lot of the actual practices for things we consume. The things we wear, we go to the store and get them,” she said.

“It was incredibly moving to see all the hands, the eyeballs, so many people, and how much care goes into every single stage of production,” McGinnis said.

A dream come true

The opportunity for the Kenya trip started when McGinnis raised her hand.

She is the central regional coordinator for the Specialty Coffee Association’s U.S. chapter, and for years, she has dreamed of going to Kenya to see how its coffee is grown, harvested and sent across the world.

In early 2022, Barista’s employees learned about Kenyan coffee at a training event at Zabuni Coffee Masters in Grand Island. The SCA-trained facilitator asked if anyone wanted to go to Kenya to see the process first-hand.

McGinnis leaped at the chance. “If you go, we are interested,” she said.

The facilitator knew that Barista’s had a good reputation outside Nebraska, and recognized that Barista’s employees could become ambassadors for a greater cause. The wheels began to turn.

McGinnis selected three baristas to accompany her: Nolan Nelson, Summer Martinez and James Royle. Nelson and Royle were seasoned veterans; Martinez was a newcomer. Royle’s brother John, a police officer here, joined them too. The brothers had always dreamed of going to Africa.

Each paid $4,000 for the two-week trip. Barista’s paid the $1,500 plane tickets and extra expenses.

Impressive work ethic

During their three days of visiting several Kenyan coffee farms, the Barista’s group helped pick “coffee cherries,” the fruit seed, or what Americans know as coffee beans.

The beans are then washed, placed on mats and carried to the bottom of a hill, where they are left to dry. Workers carried beans down the hill, then walked back up the hill to get more. “It was hard work, like moving wet cement,” McGinnis said.

The beans sit in the sun to dry for 14-21 days. From drying racks, the beans are moved to conditioning racks for several weeks.

The group also saw where coffee is packaged and exported. “We got to package the coffee and seal it. We did every single thing you can do with coffee,” McGinnis said.

On their final day, the Baristas baristas did a free training for the Kenyans on latte art, or creating designs with milk atop steaming cups of coffee.

They won’t soon forget the Kenyan work ethic. They saw women working with babies strapped to their backs. They saw young boys riding motorcycles while carrying large bags of coffee on their backs.

“They all show up to work, even though they won’t get paid for the coffee for a year, and they never know how much they’re going to get paid until the coffee gets sold,” McGinnis said.

They also went with Zabuni coffee roasters to see how that company's practices give these farmers 80% of the purchase price as opposed to the traditional exporting practice of 15%.

“The price of coffee depends on how well the coffee was grown. People here might say, ‘I don’t like coffee,’ but each farm produces a different tasting coffee. Some do it well; others might not have the right preparation,” she said.

Her team also made coffee using the growers’ beans and shared it with them. “They had never tried their own coffee,” she said. “We were changing lives.”

‘Deep state’

Curiously, a man named Joseph, whom they nicknamed Deep State, showed up every day at every event they attended in Kenya, including time in Nairobi. McGinnis knows that he worked for the government. “He’d show up for dinner. We’d walk into a factory and he would turn around in a white lab coat,” McGinnis said.

She then learned that she would be a guest at the First International Coffee Film Festival in Nairobi. She was shocked to see her face on billboards, and to be designated the guest of honor. She was given security guards and a personal driver.

The night before the conference began, she learned she would be a guest speaker.

“I told Joseph I was here to absorb and learn, not to educate, but he said, ‘It doesn’t matter what you say.’ I told him I would not be his token white girl to move his political agenda,” she said.

Nevertheless, the night before she was to speak, she prepared a presentation on her laptop. Fortunately, she’d packed a black dress.

The next day, she told the growers, who had come from all over Kenya, about her daily schedule. She explained America’s “coffee culture.” She showed a video of Barista’s, including its fancy coffee machines.

“America has a big coffee culture, with women in coffee T-shirts, coffee slogans, coffee home paraphernalia, how they travel to go to coffee shops, the culture of people embracing coffee, something beyond the grocery store,” she said.

“But it’s really all about how you treat people. People want coffee, they buy it, they wear it and make life choices around it,” she said. “That does not exist in Kenya. I told Kenyan farmers about what we do with coffee and how much we pay for it.”

During her hour on stage, she also discussed supply chain issues. “In Kenya, coffee farmers are all in their 60s, and kids don’t want to stay on the farm. Here in the U.S. there’s a big coffee culture, so we hoped we could share our coffee passion and convince kids to stay on the farm,” she said.

Privately, she knew she had not traveled halfway around the world to be “used as a political pawn,” as she put it, but “I was well-received. This has become a joke, how I am a big deal in Africa.”

Ethiopian dangers

The group began its trip in Ethiopia, but when they arrived, the U.S. State Department said travel was not advised there because a militia was about to overthrow the government.

“It was very frightening. I didn’t want to put my team at risk, and I didn’t feel it was prudent or safe to stay, so we cut the trip short and went into Kenya early,” she said.

With that extra time, she signed up for four-day safari in Maasai Mari, part of the Serengeti. They stayed in “very nice tents” and saw lions, elephants, zebras, elephants and wildebeest, hippos, alligators, warthogs, birds and more.

Giving back

At every hotel on their trip, the Baristas group showed the staff how they make coffee. Americans had given Kenyan hotels espresso machines because hotels must offer espresso to earn a five-star rating, but locals had no idea how to make it. The Baristas bunch taught them how.

“At first, they were saying, ‘Who are these rich white Americans?’ By the end of the demonstration, they were hugging us and crying,” McGinnis said.

“This is what I went to do: to inspire people to do this craft. Those people are not going to forget this moment. We had been given to and given to during that trip, and were finally able to give something back. I was so proud of my team,” McGinnis said.

At every restaurant where they dined, they made coffee at the espresso bar.

Now, a year later, relationships and partnerships continue with people they met in Kenya, even Deep State. They are buying directly from some of the farmers.

One of McGinnis’s most touching souvenirs is a video from a man who said, “Thank you for coming. It is my dream to one day sit in your coffee shop and see your customers enjoying my coffee.”