Cody Canada performs red dirt music with his band, The Departed

KEARNEY — Cody Canada knows something about performing on the road.

“I’ve really been touring my entire life, except for COVID,” he said in an interview from his home in New Braunfels, Texas. “People always ask if I’m recording or writing, but I’m not. I’m always on tour. Right now I’m supporting the reboot of my Cross Canadian Ragweed record, ‘Soul Gravy.’ I wanted to reboot it because I wasn’t real happy with the way we recorded it 18 years ago.”

Almost two decades ago, Canada and his band used digital amps instead of tube amps while making the recordings.

“I got to go in to my own studio and take my sweet time doing it,” he said. “I brought in my kids and a couple of special guests that either wrote the songs or were singing harmonies.”

This leg of his tour will bring Canada and his band, The Departed, to Kearney for a 9 p.m. show on Saturday at Joe’s Honky Tonk. Tickets are $15.

Canada, who fronted the rock/alt country band Cross Canadian Ragweed for 16 years, wanted to rerecord “Soul Gravy” because he thought so highly of the album.

“When we released it, it sounded hollow,” he said. “It sounded thin. Even though I loved every song on the record. There’s a lot of records that if you make a full album, you have a couple of fillers, just to plug the gaps. I didn’t have one on this album. I didn’t have any gaps or time fillers on this record. It was all these songs I’ve been playing for years. Getting back in the studio, I started to realize how well-worn these songs were.”

Time helped Canada appreciate the music.

He said: “It gave me a new perspective on the tones I’ve developed over the years, along with the maturity of growing up, having a couple of kids — and it’s not about the party anymore, it’s about the music. It really did my soul good, you know?”

Canada’s first exposure to country music happened at a George Strait concert. He attended the show at age 4 with his parents. By age 8, he had a guitar, and several years later, as a teenager, he found himself drawn to rock bands such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam. In 1994, he founded Cross Canadian Ragweed with Matt Weidemann, bass; Grady Cross, guitar; and Randy Ragsdale, percussion. That group flourished until 2010.

A decade ago, Canada created a new band, The Departed, and released the group’s first album, “Adentus,” in 2012. The music leans toward red dirt music.

“I’m from Stillwater, Oklahoma,” he said. “That’s where my journey began. I moved there from Oklahoma City. I moved because it’s a party town and I could get a gig. I met all these dudes that were hippies and folk songwriters. The folk music led to country, and the folk music lead to rock. It was all under one moniker, red dirt music.”

When he questioned one of the “old-timers,” about the term, the man said, “We coined that phrase back in the '70s, meaning that Oklahoma music is as pure as the dirt is red.”

Now red dirt music can mean just about anything, Canada said.

“I’ve seen shirts that say ‘North Carolina red dirt music,’” he said. “You can’t throw a rock without hitting something that says ‘Texas red dirt.’ That’s great. I’m glad there’s such a genre, country and country/rock music, that has spread all over the world. In my time in Stillwater there was Jason Boland and Stoney LaRue.”

Canada also talked about the motives for writing and playing red dirt music — not for money, but for the personal satisfaction of self expression and to make yourself feel good.

On stage, Canada tries to stay in that mindset and seeks to stay in the moment.

“You know the old saying, ‘If the band’s not having fun, why should the crowd have fun?’” he said. “That’s really true for me. If I find myself in a rut on stage, then I have to refocus for a split second and find my center and get happy. Once you find that, everybody else starts having a good time and you own the room, you know? I really care about the audience. I always have. I want to make sure that they’re comfortable and happy and having a good time.”