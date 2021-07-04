Code Blue members keep the same musical form they learned from

KEARNEY — Explaining the blues takes more than a little effort.
“If you have to try to explain it, it’s better to just listen to it and then find your own way in it,” said Greg Tesdall, one of the members of the Kearney-based Code Blue. “The blues is based off of jazz and uses 12 bars along with certain chord patterns that are recognizable. The rhythms are usually a shuffle or a swing or a combination of a rock and a shuffle.”
Tesdall contributes saxophone and various instruments to the lineup of Code Blue. Other members include Martin Tilley, harmonica and keyboards; Terry Sinnard, bass; Craig Link, drums; and Mike Sciachitano, guitar.
Code Blue will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday as part of the Concerts in the Park series presented by Kearney Area Arts Council. Food will be available from Sprockets Freedom Dogs and the Boy Scouts will sell popcorn and bottled water. At 6:15 p.m. Kearney Family YMCA Creative Arts offers events for children.
Admission to the show is free.
Code Blue stemmed from a band started almost 30 years ago.
“Four of us were together way back in the ’90s in a band called the Jazzmen,” Tesdall said. “We put that together as a rhythm and blues band with horns. It was very successful for us, locally. We did it for a long time. When that disbanded, everybody went in different directions and played different types of music.”
In 2009, Tesdall talked with his former band mates.
“We said how much fun it would be to get together and just do the blues as a side project because everybody is involved with other things,” he said. “So we started doing that. And because I worked at a hospital and heard the word, ‘code blue’ so often, we said, ‘Oh, that’s a perfect name for a blues band.’”
Tesdall and his friends wanted to keep the musical form they grew up on and learned from — the blues.
“It’s all our roots — American music/blues/jazz-based music,” he said. “So that’s what we came up with. It was really just a fun project with the right combination of personnel. From the four of us, we added Mike Sciachitano on guitar, who was not around back when we started. We’ve been really having fun with it. It was purely for the enjoyment of playing the music that influenced all of us.”
Coming off the pandemic, Tesdall relishes the opportunity to perform live music.
“It’s been really nice because our summer schedule has been filling up,” he said. “And we get to see people’s faces, the real faces of our audiences. You can just kind of feel it; people are glad to be out and listening to live music. It was nice that people put music online but it’s really just not the same thing as the interaction between the audience and musicians.”
In addition to the interaction with the audiences, Tesdall values the time spent with his friends in the band.
“The music is fun but the social interaction between the players, that’s very important,” he said. “You can have the best players in the world but if they don’t connect socially and enjoy being around each other while making music, it always misses something.”
Having incredible musical skills is wonderful for the performers, but connecting with each other on stage makes the experience more valuable.
“We were playing in Cozad a year ago when we had just a few gigs,” Tesdall said. “Some guy came up to us and said, ‘You guys are so calm and relaxed. I can just tell that you’re pros at it, you’re having fun and you don’t have to sell it by having any extraneous stuff. You just sell it by playing the music you love to play.’ That was kind of nice. Yep, that’s what we’re doing. We don’t have any dance steps.” And then Tesdall joked, “We’re too old. We couldn’t do them.”