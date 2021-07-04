Code Blue members keep the same musical form they learned from

In 2009, Tesdall talked with his former band mates.

“We said how much fun it would be to get together and just do the blues as a side project because everybody is involved with other things,” he said. “So we started doing that. And because I worked at a hospital and heard the word, ‘code blue’ so often, we said, ‘Oh, that’s a perfect name for a blues band.’”

Tesdall and his friends wanted to keep the musical form they grew up on and learned from — the blues.

“It’s all our roots — American music/blues/jazz-based music,” he said. “So that’s what we came up with. It was really just a fun project with the right combination of personnel. From the four of us, we added Mike Sciachitano on guitar, who was not around back when we started. We’ve been really having fun with it. It was purely for the enjoyment of playing the music that influenced all of us.”

Coming off the pandemic, Tesdall relishes the opportunity to perform live music.