Cochlear implant lets Kearney Catholic football player hear again

KEARNEY – As Jadon Munsinger sat in an office at ENT Physicians of Kearney, a quiet smile lit up his face.

For the first time in four years, he could hear out of his left ear.

On Dec. 19, 2022, Jadon, 16, had the first-ever cochlear implant done in Kearney. It was performed by ENT otolaryngologist Dr. Michael Klinginsmith at CHI Health Good Samaritan. Prior to this, patients who wanted cochlear implants had to travel to Omaha or Denver.

“To my knowledge, I’m the first one doing this in Kearney. It’s basically a way to restore hearing when the nerve endings no longer work and the sensory cells are no longer functioning,” Klinginsmith said.

Jadon admits he was a bit nervous about the two-hour procedure. “I didn’t know if it would work,” he said. But after researching it on the internet, he agreed to give it a try.

His injury

Jadon’s life changed in 2019 when he fell and hit his head on the ice as he played outside on a winter day. He suffered a concussion. He seemed to recover, but two months later, he began having dizzy spells and ringing (tinnitus) in his right ear.

“That started the whole process,” his mother, Rachel O’Connor, said. That process included multiple hearing tests every other month and repeated trips to Omaha with costs of gas, food, motel bills and more. Jadon also saw a neurologist, but as his hearing declined, the tinnitus got worse.

In the summer of 2021, he got hearing aids. “After 20 minutes, he said, ‘Mom, I can hear the birds again,’” she said.

All went well for a year, but last August, during football practice at Kearney Catholic High School, Jadon, a lineman, suffered a hard blow to the right side of his head. That aggravated the tinnitus. He had hearing loss in his right ear and became completely deaf in his left ear.

Medical appointments resumed along with CT scans. His mother, who is a para with Kearney Public Schools, began learning American Sign Language so that she could communicate more easily with him.

Klinginsmith arrives

Jadon was being treated by Dr. Matt Johnson, an ENT otolaryngologist who had recommended a cochlear implant. Last summer, when Klinginsmith joined the ENT staff and brought his cochlear implant experience with him, that meant Jadon could have the procedure without going out of town.

“Dr. Johnson got in touch with me, and we got the ball rolling,” Klinginsmith said.

Klinginsmith, a 2009 graduate of Kearney Catholic High School, is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. During his five-year residency in otolaryngology at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, he did numerous cochlear implants.

“We weren’t experimenting. Most were done by a general otolaryngologist,” he said, referring to specialists who do extra years of training after their residencies.

Klinginsmith said injuries like Jadon’s sometimes heal by themselves with a bit of time or with steroids, but Jadon’s did not. The surgery has been done for 20 to 30 years, but the Food and Drug Administration only recently approved it for people like Jadon who are deaf in one ear.

In order to do the surgery, Good Sam brought in a few specialized surgical instruments to be used to insert the device.

Hearing again

The two-hour procedure went off without a hitch. Basically, Klinginsmith made a small incision behind the ear and created an opening in the mastoid bone to guide the electrode to the cochlea, where electrodes were implanted. He then placed an internal processor in a pocket between the muscle and bone behind the ear. That processor receives information from an external speech processor Jadon wears outside the skin.

Monday afternoon, four weeks after the procedure, Jadon arrived at the ENT offices to have the implant turned on. That month allowed complete healing of the incision, Klinginsmith said.

Emma Wilken, an audiologist at ENT, turned on the device. Jadon, sitting in a chair nearby, smiled. He could hear.

Wilken said Jadon will hear sounds at first “as if he’s under water,” but then the brain will get used to it, and his perception of sound will improve within three to six months.

“The left side of his brain hasn’t received hearing for a year. He has to relearn how to hear, but as he gets more stimulus, his hearing will continue to improve as his brain adapts,” Klinginsmith said.

He added, “I have a lot of experience, but we also have such a good support staff here. Our audiologists turn on the implant and manage and adjust Jadon’s hearing.”

Wilken, a Kearney native, is one of the audiologists who do the “heavy lifting” with the procedure at ENT, Klinginsmith said. She first worked with cochlear implants during a class in her doctoral program in audiology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She earned that degree in 2021, then joined the ENT staff and worked with cochlear implants remotely with Dr. Britt Thedinger, an otolaryngologist in Omaha. She tested candidates for the surgery here and activated the implant four weeks after their surgeries in Omaha.

“Now that we have an in-house surgeon, we can do everything in Kearney,” she said. “We can provide the service from start to finish here, so patients don’t have to travel.”

Klinginsmith said working with Jadon has been “kind of fun,” especially since Jadon attends Kearney Catholic, from which Klinginsmith graduated. “Jadon is motivated. He has good expectations. He’s excited to be hearing again,” he said.

“Not everyone is a candidate for a cochlear implant, but part of getting this is managing expectations,” Klinginsmith said.

“This is not perfect, but it is an option for people who have struggled with hearing loss. Most people who have tried hearing aids can be candidates for this,” he added.

Anyone interested in a cochlear implant evaluation can call ENT at 308-765-2277 to be scheduled for an evaluation with Wilken.

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mary Jane Skala shares her memorable stories from 2022 Choosing my favorite stories from 2022 is like selecting my favorite piece in a box of chocolate. I’ve been a journalist for 52 years, but I still get wide-eyed at the joy, toughness and resilience of people I interview. Here are five of the most memorable of 2022. maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com Tony Crouse Tony Crouse has transformed the Shelton Library since he became the director in July 2021. He has increased visitors, bought new books, formed… Dean Hanson Dean Hanson, the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton and Faith Lutheran in Hazard, celebrated his 30th year in the ministry in 2022.… Carol Larson and Andrea Pearson Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, told me in early fall that suicide was a darker health threat now than C… Paul Schinkel I savor adventure, so interviewing Schinkel after he hiked the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain was fascinating. His sparkling eyes, his w… David Bauer David Bauer, retired director of choral music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has battled multiple myeloma in the past three years. …