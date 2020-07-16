KEARNEY — As July tiptoes toward August, a new group in Kearney is planning to keep children warm this winter.
The Coats for Kids campaign aims to provide free coats to children who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches.
Organizers are hoping to purchase 1,300 coats for just $20 each from Operation Warm, a national charity that assists needy families. The public is being asked to contribute.
Coats for Kids is a joint effort of Buffalo County Goodfellows, Kearney Elks Lodge, United Way of the Kearney Area and the Noon Kiwanis Club, to which Charlie Pickens belongs.
It was Pickens’ idea.
He is a member of First Presbyterian Church, which has an annual drive for children’s coats, scarves, mittens and gloves around the holidays. “But by December, it’s been cold for a whole month,” he said. He wanted to get coats to children by late fall.
He first talked to Jaci Pohl, the grand coordinator of the Kearney Elks Lodge 984. The Elks received a grant from the Elks National Foundation in January to provide winter coats to children in Kearney Head Start. The coats were purchased through Operation Warm.
Pickens contacted Operation Warm. Its website said the nonprofit “partners with caring individuals and organizations across North America to give a gift of warmth, confidence and hope to children in need.” When he learned they could provide coats for just $20 each, Pickens was off and running.
He also sent letters to 35 churches and service clubs seeking donations and support.
Coats for Kids hopes to buy 1,300 coats from Operation Warm to distribute this fall. That will cost $26,000. Goodfellows has provided several hundred coats for Buffalo County kids for a number of years and is the largest financial contributor to the project, but “we are currently about $6,000 short of the funds we need,” Pohl said.
Donations will be accepted through Aug. 31, she said. The coats will arrive two months after the order is placed.
Contributions can be dropped off at the United Way, 4009 Sixth Ave.
“The sooner we can get the order placed, the sooner the shipping date will be set,” said Nikki Erickson, executive director of the United Way.
Pohl said eligible families can sign up for coats at the United Way office and at uwka.org when they sign up for free backpacks from the annual Back-2-School backpack program. Deadline to register for backpacks is Sunday, but they can register for free coats through Aug. 31.
Pickens envisions Coats for Kids becoming as successful as the backpack program. Now 28 years old, that effort offers free backpacks with pencils, paper, binders and other school supplies for eligible children every August.
“We’re off to a good start,” Pickens said. “In another 20 years, I hope the community will be as supportive of the coat project as they are at stuffing backpacks. Kearney comes together in a time of need. Let’s do it again for a new project for kids in need.”