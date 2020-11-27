CNPPID's eagle viewing season canceled because of Covid-19

HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District won’t open its eagle-viewing facilities to the public this winter because of COVID-19 concerns.

It’s the first time the public hasn’t been invited to view bald eagles at a CNPPID site since 1988.

“We regret that the facilities will not be open this winter,” CNPPID government and public relations manager Jeff Buettner said in a press release Tuesday, “but the decision was made to help protect the safety and health of the public and our employees.”

Central normally opens the Johnson No. 2 Hydroplant southeast of Lexington and a freestanding building on the shore of Lake Ogallala, below Kingsley Dam and Lake McConaughy, to provide eagle-watching opportunities to the public.

Central has provided those opportunities at J-2 since 1988 and at Kingsley Dam since 1990.

Bald eagles are attracted to those sites to feed on fish in the open water below the hydropower plants. That’s particularly true when area rivers and lakes are covered with ice.

Typically, the eagle-viewing facilities are open from late December through late February.

Buettner said they hope the sites will be open again in the winter of 2021-22.