CNPPID's bald eagle public viewing sites closed for 2020-21 season due to COVID-19

Note that J-1 is not open to the public and J-2 is open only when there are eagle watching weekends.

Field trip

Bald eagles are attracted to those sites to feed on fish in the open water below the hydropower plants, especially when area rivers and lakes are covered with ice.

There’s not much ice now, which is why there were only a handful of eagles sitting in a tree when I arrived at 8 a.m. at the J-1 plant near Johnson Lake.

I walked up the hill above the plant with two cameras around my neck, a tripod under one arm and a text message on my phone from Jeff that said I was permitted to be there. Bald eagles gathered in the large leafless tree along the canal looked like tiny flyspecks, each with a snowflake on its head.

After ducking (more like crawling) under the “no trespassing” gate next to my parked car, I walked down the curving, graveled and still mostly ice-covered road to the J-1 plant. My snow boots came in handy to safely walk in crusty snow at the edge of the road.

I took a few group photos of eagles still perched in the tree. Some had a golden sunrise sky in the background. Soon, they flew away one or two at a time.