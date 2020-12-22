CNPPID's bald eagle public viewing sites closed for 2020-21 season due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON — The COVID-19 “can’t-do-it-this-year” list got longer two days before Thanksgiving when Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation Distinct officials announced that Central’s bald eagle public viewing sites won’t be open for the 2020-21 winter season.
It’s the first time since 1988 that the public hasn’t been invited to view bald eagles from the J-2 hydropower plant southeast of Lexington. A freestanding building at Lake Ogallala, below Kingsley Dam and Lake McConaughy, has been open since 1990.
The experience at J-2 has included hosts — former CNPPID employees — who answer questions about eagles and the plant, a bald eagle information display and video, and bleachers in front of a large window where visitors may observe eagles perched in trees along the Phelps Canal and occasionally snatching a fish from the warm water leaving the hydro.
Eagles still will be there, but CNPPID decided to cancel public viewing to protect the health and safety of visitors and employees.
I know a story and eagle photos can’t replace being there, but they are a small “Merry Christmas and hope you can come again next year” gift from me and the CNPPID team, particularly Government and Public Relations Manager Jeff Buettner at the Holdrege headquarters who gave me permission to visit the J-1 and J-2 plants Monday morning.
Note that J-1 is not open to the public and J-2 is open only when there are eagle watching weekends.
Field trip
Bald eagles are attracted to those sites to feed on fish in the open water below the hydropower plants, especially when area rivers and lakes are covered with ice.
There’s not much ice now, which is why there were only a handful of eagles sitting in a tree when I arrived at 8 a.m. at the J-1 plant near Johnson Lake.
I walked up the hill above the plant with two cameras around my neck, a tripod under one arm and a text message on my phone from Jeff that said I was permitted to be there. Bald eagles gathered in the large leafless tree along the canal looked like tiny flyspecks, each with a snowflake on its head.
After ducking (more like crawling) under the “no trespassing” gate next to my parked car, I walked down the curving, graveled and still mostly ice-covered road to the J-1 plant. My snow boots came in handy to safely walk in crusty snow at the edge of the road.
I took a few group photos of eagles still perched in the tree. Some had a golden sunrise sky in the background. Soon, they flew away one or two at a time.
Did I bother them or did they decide to take advantage of the open water nearby — Johnson Lake, the canal to J-2, Platte River — that creates an extended fish buffet?
On to J-2
My photography plan B was to drive east to the J-2 plant. I parked my car, went around another “no trespassing” gate and past a “violators will be prosecuted” sign, and walked down to the plant building.
Two mature bald eagles and one juvenile were fairly close in trees on the north side of the canal. Other eagles were in downstream trees on the other side of the tailrace.
I was focused on taking photos when I heard “Hey!” and saw a man and CNPPID vehicle in the J-2 parking lot on the other side of the building. I told him who I was, what I was doing and that I had permission to be there, which I proved with Buettner’s text message.
Jeff later told me he gave a heads-up to CNPPID system controllers who monitor security cameras at the two plants that they might see me taking photos Monday morning.
Anyone who likes to photograph wildlife learns early on that birds and most other animals have a sixth sense about remaining a safe distance away. Safe usually means beyond the point where the photographer’s longest zoom lens can do its best work.
Other outdoor issues can include gray skies, bad shadows and animals’ wise use of natural camouflage. In the bird world I live in, sandhill cranes show off and bald eagles tend to sit still in trees looking regal, before flying away when the mood strikes them.
I’m sure the J-1 and J-2 eagles did more Monday morning than sit in trees, but they must have done those things before I arrived or after I left. Did I miss interesting behaviors the one time I looked down to change a camera battery or when I walked behind the J-2 building to get a better angle?
Look for more eagles
At last I saw eagles at both places and had photos to publish for Hub readers.
For most of my life, bald eagles were so scarce due to hunting, habitat loss and the ravages of the pesticide DDT that seeing or photographing bald eagles in the wild in south-central Nebraska or almost anywhere else in the United States seemed impossible.
Viewing eagles at the J-2 plant isn’t an option this winter, but there are other public places to possibly see them and other wildlife: Johnson Lake, Harlan County Reservoir and other lakes; along the Platte and other rivers where there are trees for perching; and wetlands and other conservation areas.
When spring migration season arrives in mid- to late February, there will be many species of winged things flying overhead and hanging out at wetlands, grasslands and harvested cornfields.
Don’t forget about the possibilities in your own backyard or farmstead, particularly if there are corn kernels laying around or other good eats in landscaping or a feeder.
Looking at photos isn’t the same as being there, but the ones from my Monday field trip should inspire you to plan an outdoor adventure of your own.