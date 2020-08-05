HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will provide $4,900 from its Lake Improvement Fund for construction of a second lighthouse at Johnson Lake.
The funds approved at Monday’s CNPPID board meeting are intended to construct the lighthouse’s concrete base, according to a press release.
The board received several letters of support from a group of lake residents seeking to install a lighthouse on a jetty near the Lakeview Acres subdivision. The goal is to improve boater safety, especially at night.
It was noted at Monday’s meeting that the owner of the Nautical Rose restaurant and Lakeshore Marina is agreeable to the project.
In 2018, Central contributed partial funding when a group worked to widen the jetty and install a lighthouse at Johnson Lake’s Mallard Beach area.
A recent Hub story about the new project said the Lakeview Acres lighthouse will be 12 feet tall and sit on a 4-foot-tall base. It will be made by The Lighthouse Authority in Pennsylvania.
The estimated cost is $10,000 and the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce is accepting contributions.
Also at Monday’s CNPPID meeting, civil engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy currently is at elevation 3,245.2 feet above sea level, which is 69 percent of capacity.
Inflows of 750 cubic feet per second compare to releases at 2,550 cfs. All releases are for irrigation purposes. Earlier releases from the lake’s Environmental Account have ended.
Irrigation Operations Manager Dave Ford said Monday that CNPPID crews are in their fifth run of the irrigation season.
He said precipitation last week produced a short break in water deliveries and allowed some applications of aquatic vegetation treatment in canals.
Irrigation demand was forecast to resume this week.