CNPPID lowering reservoirs’ water levels before doing maintenance at hydroplants

HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will lower water levels at two of its regulating reservoirs in the next few weeks to prepare for brief maintenance projects at hydroelectric plants below the reservoirs.
Work at the Johnson No. 1 and Johnson No. 2 hydroplants downstream of Johnson Lake is scheduled for Sept. 14 and 30.
The lake level will begin to drop one to two days before those dates and will return to normal shortly after the outages. The expected decline is approximately six inches.
Work at the Jeffrey Hydroplant at Jeffrey Reservoir is scheduled on Sept. 22 and Sept. 29. The lake level is expected to decline approximately two feet and will return to normal after the outages.
All drawdown plans are subject to change depending on river flows and rain events.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.