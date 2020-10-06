CNPPID hires engineer to find seepage fix at reservoir

HOLDREGE — An engineering firm was hired Monday to design a fix for seepage issues near the pump station at Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s Elwood Reservoir.

According to a press release, the Central board approved a proposal from RJH Consultants Inc. of Englewood, Colorado, to design a weighted filter seepage management system. The work will include additional data collection and evaluation of seepage areas, engineering design for the solution, and preparing final design and regulatory review documents.

The cost will be $271,712 and the work is estimated to take five months.

CNPPID employees observed the seepage problem earlier this year. Geotechnical investigations and a study of soil conditions followed to help identify the issue.

Two sites closer to the dam will be included in the engineer’s project design to ensure the continued safe operation of the facility.

In other business Monday, the board heard an end of irrigation season report from Dusty Way, irrigation operations and maintenance assistant supervisor.

He said average irrigation delivery was 8.92 inches per acre. In addition, there was 94,883 acre-feet of groundwater recharge during the 2020 irrigation season.