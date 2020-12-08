CNPPID, Dawson Public Power study possible merger

HOLDREGE — Two of south-central Nebraska’s largest public power districts are studying a possible merger.
At Monday’s Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board meeting, the directors approved doing a joint study with Lexington-based Dawson County Public Power District to evaluate the potential benefits of consolidating the two entities.
“In effect, it would be a merger of the two districts,” CNPPID government and public relations manager Jeff Buettner told the Hub.
“We have complementary assets,” he said, with Central producing hydropower, along with its irrigation system, and Dawson Public Power having an electrical distribution system.
So if a new entity is approved, it would produce and distribute some of its own electricity.
Buettner explained that CNPPID’s three supply plants — Jeffrey, Johnson 1 and Johnson 2 — could provide some of Dawson Public Power’s electricity needs. Dawson currently purchases all of its electricity from Nebraska Public Power District.
Central would continue to sell production from the Kingsley Hydro at Lake McConaughy to NPPD, Buettner said, but electricity from the three plants would be distributed through the Dawson Public Power system instead of sold out of state, if a merger ultimately is approved.
The joint study by Power System Engineering Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin, will help determine if such consolidation is an economic and strategic fit that benefits both entities, their customers and other stakeholders.
It will start with a feasibility and legal assessment. If that is favorable, there will be a more detailed analysis related to operations, consolidation and transition plans.
David Bargen, a partner with the Rembolt Ludtke law firm in Lincoln, previously did an analysis for CNPPID of public power statutes and concluded that Nebraska laws contemplate such public power district consolidations.
“Statutes give the Nebraska Power Review Board the authority and jurisdiction to review such matters and there are no statutory impediments to exploring such an option,” Bargen said in the CNPPID press release. He added that such mergers are encouraged if an arrangement benefits ratepayers and results in more efficient operations.
Dawson Public Power District’s board of directors approved the PSE study agreement last week.
“Synergy. That’s kind of what is involved here,” Buettner said of the proposed merger. “You take the strengths of the two entities.”
The two districts will equally share the study costs, budgeted at $169,954 if a full study is done. It’s expected to take approximately six months to complete.
2021 budget approved
Also Monday, the CNPPID board approved a 2021 fiscal (calendar) year budget that anticipates total revenues of $17.9 million: $9.5 million from hydropower sales, $3.7 million from irrigation delivery service and $4.7 million from other sources.
Buettner said much lower expectations for hydropower revenues are the biggest difference in the 2021 budget. That’s because water stored in Lake McConaughy is much less going into a new year.
Hydro revenues were budgeted at around $18 million for 2020.
In his update for the board, CNPPID civil engineer Tyler Thulin said Lake McConaughy was at elevation 3,243.5 feet above sea level Monday and its 1.16 million acre-feet of water in storage is 67 percent of capacity. That’s 1.4 feet higher than a month ago, Thulin said, but 13.9 feet lower than one year ago.
Average inflows now are around 1,100 cubic feet per second, compared to releases averaging 450 cfs.
Also related to the budget, the board approved a 1% increase in 2021 irrigation rates. The rates include: Incremental Pricing Program, 9-inch base fee $34.96 per acre; fee for 9-18 inches, $1.22 per inch per acre; and use over 18 inches, $45.94 per acre-foot.
The board approved an annual services agreement with Johnson Lake Development Inc. that covers communications, insurance and related services, yard waste landfill operations, contracted sanitation disposal services and mowing operations. CNPPID will pay a lump sum of $51,055 to JLDI to cover such services.
