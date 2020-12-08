CNPPID, Dawson Public Power study possible merger

The joint study by Power System Engineering Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin, will help determine if such consolidation is an economic and strategic fit that benefits both entities, their customers and other stakeholders.

It will start with a feasibility and legal assessment. If that is favorable, there will be a more detailed analysis related to operations, consolidation and transition plans.

David Bargen, a partner with the Rembolt Ludtke law firm in Lincoln, previously did an analysis for CNPPID of public power statutes and concluded that Nebraska laws contemplate such public power district consolidations.

“Statutes give the Nebraska Power Review Board the authority and jurisdiction to review such matters and there are no statutory impediments to exploring such an option,” Bargen said in the CNPPID press release. He added that such mergers are encouraged if an arrangement benefits ratepayers and results in more efficient operations.

Dawson Public Power District’s board of directors approved the PSE study agreement last week.

“Synergy. That’s kind of what is involved here,” Buettner said of the proposed merger. “You take the strengths of the two entities.”