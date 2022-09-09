CNPPID, Dawson PPD merger nears final stages

HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday to proceed to the final phase of a four-phase study of a potential consolidation with Dawson Public Power District.

This process began in December 2020 when the boards of both districts agreed to conduct a study to determine whether a consolidation would be an economic and strategic fit that benefits customers and stakeholders of both entities.

According to a CNPPID press release posted Tuesday, the two boards had a joint meeting last week to discuss the potential for a final consolidation plan. Included in the plan were the main criteria involved in the final negotiation phase, such as the chartered territory; subdivisions, directors management and organizational structure; financial model; and facilities.

The facilities discussion includes potential construction of a new water resources headquarters in Holdrege, as well as adding new facilities in Bertrand and at Kingsley Dam at Lake McConaughy at the location of the former Hilltop Inn.

None of the discussed main points are final. They will be determined as part of developing the final negotiated plan for the boards to consider.

Dawson Public Power District’s next monthly board meeting is scheduled for Monday, when the directors will determine if they want to proceed to the final phase.

If Dawson’s board also votes to move forward, the final vote in the consolidation process would likely take place in mid-October.

If both boards give final approval, the ratified consolidation plan would be submitted to the Nebraska Power Review Board, which would examine it, hold a hearing and render a decision at its December meeting.

With approval from the Power Review Board, it’s estimated the new combined entity could officially come into being in July 2023.