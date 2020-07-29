HOLDREGE — The Recreation Committee of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District has given its unanimous approval to a lighthouse proposed at Johnson Lake.
Attending for CNPPID were committee chairman Ron Fowler and three fellow board members in addition to General Manager Devin Brundage and district staff.
The committee’s vote on Tuesday in Holdrege means the project will be recommended for approval by the full CNPPID Board.
Presenting the proposal for Johnson Lake’s Lighthouse Committee was Cinde Wendell. She is a resident of Lakeview Acres, where the scale model of a classic lighthouse would be installed if the CNPPID Board approves and when adequate funds are raised.
“The total project will probably be in excess of $10,000,” Wendell said. “We are hoping to raise another $2,500 in addition to the pledged from the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce. The lighthouse will be approximately $4,600 if we can order it in the near future.”
CNPPID staff will prepare the site and build the tower’s base.
Larry Paulsen, owner of the adjacent marina and restaurant complex, has given permission to cross his property for access to the site.
The plan, explained Wendell, will “mirror” the lighthouse completed in 2018-19 near Mallard Bay.
The structure will measure 12 feet tall, plus a 2-foot base made of the same poly material used at Mallard Cove.
The lighthouse will feature a solar light that will not flash out of consideration for nearby residents. Exact design has yet to be decided.
Goals include:
- Improving safety for boaters and anyone on the lake.
- Providing a landmark that is easily seen at a distance from many areas of the lake.
- Enhancing and adding uniqueness to the lake, jetty and marina area.
The next step for the lighthouse project is to gather funds.