CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound

HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties.
“We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly the United States,” said Devin Brundage, CNPPID’s general manager, in a Tuesday press release.
“The agreements will yield significant benefits to the irrigated area, to the Platte River basin and associated wildlife habitat along with all of the stakeholders who rely on water resources in the basin from McConaughy to Minden,” Brundage said.
Under the agreements, the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program (PRRIP) will provide $9.15 million for groundwater aquifer recharge services associated with the Phelps Canal and Elwood Reservoir for up to 20 years. The PRRIP also provided CNPPID $2 million to assist with the Elwood Dam Seepage Mitigation project to help support those recharge activities.
People are also reading…
In addition, the state of Nebraska – through the Department of Natural Resources and partnerships with Tri-Basin and Central Platte Natural Resource Districts – will provide up to $19.1 million to divert water into the E65 Canal, Phelps Canal, Elwood Reservoir and several Waterfowl Production Areas to provide groundwater recharge over the next 15 years.
Groundwater recharge that occurs from diverting water into CNPPID’s canal system for irrigation deliveries is referred to as “incidental recharge.” Over the last 80 years, this incidental recharge has resulted in an artificially high water table in the area referred to as the “groundwater mound.”
Recharge can also occur intentionally during the non-irrigation season when water that is in excess to target flows (as determined by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) in the Platte River is diverted into the E-65 Canal, Elwood Reservoir and the Phelps Canal. These recharge efforts are the basis for the agreements with the state of Nebraska and the PRRIP.
Maintaining the mound is important to groundwater irrigators because it helps to reduce pumping costs and supports groundwater pumping activities up and down the Platte River basin, said Tom Riley, director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources. “Additionally, recharge helps to support baseflow for both the Platte and Republican rivers. These long-term recharge agreements are a critical water service that establishes a foundational management tool for Nebraska’s water portfolio and solidifies groundwater resources in central Nebraska.”
The two agreements will be carried forward as part of the new Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District (PRPPID) following the approval and implementation of CNPPID’s merger with Dawson Public Power District later this year. It is expected that PRPPID’s greater resources will only further and expand these intentional recharge services in its irrigation service area and the Platte River basin, according to Tuesday’s press release.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mike Konz shares his memorable stories from 2022
My selections for this year’s Fave 5 are a reflection of what I enjoy most about journalism in Kearney, and that’s the variety of assignments I am able to pursue.
During 2022 I was able to report several times on one of my favorite topics – cars – and the Fave 5 pick is an example of why I am interested in reporting on cars. I also enjoy reporting about people, and I feel I was extremely fortunate to interview heart transplant patient Roger Petersen and his family. They were open and honest about the experience, and they said it was humbling to think that the donor had lost their life in order for the organ transplant to occur.
While reporting on the consolidation of power and irrigation districts, it was challenging to distill into simple terms what was happening so that readers could understand the significance of the transaction.
In reporting improvements at Ravenna Lake, my goal was to expose a shiny jewel for camping enthusiasts, and in reporting the book ban debate, I wanted readers to know about one facet of a controversial topic.
Here are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.
I enjoyed meeting the people behind this story, especially the family of “Butch” Siebenaler, the late owner of the rare Ford Mustang that fetc…
I suppose you never feel more humbled than after receiving a second chance at life. Roger Petersen opened up to describe his seven-year journe…
Remember that old saying, "Whiskey’s for drinkin’ and water’s for fightin’?" Not much has changed in that regard. Scarcity of water is making …
I genuinely enjoy exposing new ways for people to enjoy their recreational time. When an opportunity arose to tell about improvements to a cou…
Journalists are responsible for telling the public about the happenings of their government. An opportunity to inform and educate arose when t…