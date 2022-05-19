CNA's Southern hospitality shines through in Kearney with compassion, attitude

KEARNEY — Trinette McDonald lets her natural southern hospitality shine through when she makes patients at the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at Good Samaritan feel comfortable and at home as possible.

“You name it, I do it,” she said, from taking patient’s vitals, helping with prior authorizations, genetic counseling to rooming and scheduling patients. “Just watching my mom and dad, always ingraining in us to be servants for God, it goes hand-in-hand. I think it goes into the whole servant attitude of taking care of others.”

Jennifer Behlmann of Kearney couldn’t agree more. She nominated McDonald, a certified nursing assistant in the cancer center, as a 2022 Healthcare Hero. Behlmann praised McDonald’s compassion when it comes to taking care of her son with special needs.

“She constantly makes accommodations to help with any sensory issues or anxiety issues he may have, while having an awesome sense of humor,” Behlmann wrote.

McDonald says it’s the same compassion she wants others to show her son, Trystan, 13, who also has special needs.

McDonald was born and raised in Bayton, Texas. She initially wanted to be a police officer, and attended Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa, California, for law enforcement. She soon realized the career wasn’t a good fit.

She worked as a nanny in New Jersey and California before joining her parents, David and Pam McDonald, in Kearney where David is the pastor at Redeemer Baptist Church. She received her CNA certification at Central Community College in Kearney and started working at Good Sam in 2007 as a float nurse aid.

She worked as a unit secretary on the oncology floor, and then transition to the second floor medical-surgery unit, transferring to the cancer center in 2014, which provided flexible hours with Trystan’s school schedule.

The move was a “God thing,” allowing her to meet other families with loved ones who have special needs. Not only has McDonald helped those people with their cancer journey, but unbeknownst to them, they’ve helped her with her journey with a disabled child as well.

“I’ve just always thought it was a blessing to be here,” she said.

During COVID, McDonald worked on the ICU COVID floor. Once the nurse demand subsided, and outpatient infusions were allowed for COVID patients, the treatments were administered through the cancer center staff.

During outpatient COVID infusions McDonald was responsible for making sure appointments were arranged, orders to the pharmacy, gathering patient information and helped with the infusions.

“I’m a jack of all traits, I do what’s needed,” she said. “And I’m totally fine with that. I do enjoy taking on new challenges and doing different things.”

Although McDonald never tested positive for COVID, in November 2021, Trystan was diagnosed with the virus the day after Thanksgiving. Already an asthmatic, he quickly went downhill, was in the emergency room twice, eventually being hospitalized. The first two days were scary, McDonald said, because his oxygen levels kept dipping.

“I cannot say how much my staff was so supportive, and Dana (Welsh, McDonald’s supervisor) was so gracious letting me take the time off that I needed,” she said.

By the third day Trystan started improving, and spent a week in the hospital.

When McDonald returned to work at the cancer center, staff surprised her by adopting Trinette and Trystan as their annual Christmas donation family.

Of all the nurses at Good Sam McDonald is humbled by Behlmann’s nomination.

“Jen is so supportive of all of us here (cancer center). Serving patients, I don’t do it to achieve recognition or get an award. That doesn’t cross my mind. I just do it, you know,” she said.

