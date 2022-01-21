 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CNA training being offered at Central Nebraska Veterans' Home
0 Comments
top story

CNA training being offered at Central Nebraska Veterans' Home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home at Kearney will be hosting a CNA training class.

The course will run from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 14 to March 14 at the facility at 4510 East 56th St. Participants in the class will be paid $15.60 per hour and have their supplies and certification test paid for.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Upon successful completion of the class and certification, participants can transition to part- or full-time employment at the facility starting at $18.807 per hour.

Anyone interested can log on to veterans.nebraska.gov/employment and click “View available CNA Training Classes.”

For more details or help applying to a class, please contact Kim Mostek at Kim.Mostek@nebraska.gov or 308-865-3443, or Jana Nuzum at Jana.Nuzum@nebraska.gov or 308-865-3441.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larry’s Market steady presence in Shelton for 35 years
Local News

Larry’s Market steady presence in Shelton for 35 years

  • Updated

Larry Brannagan has worked in a grocery store for most of his life. His father, also Larry, owned and operated Mr. B’s Grocery Store in Wood River. Brannagan followed in his dad’s footsteps and has owned and operated his own store, Larry’s Market, in Shelton for 35 years with his wife, Joanne.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News