CNA training being offered at Central Nebraska Veterans' Home

KEARNEY — The Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home at Kearney will be hosting a CNA training class.

The course will run from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 14 to March 14 at the facility at 4510 East 56th St. Participants in the class will be paid $15.60 per hour and have their supplies and certification test paid for.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon successful completion of the class and certification, participants can transition to part- or full-time employment at the facility starting at $18.807 per hour.

Anyone interested can log on to veterans.nebraska.gov/employment and click “View available CNA Training Classes.”

For more details or help applying to a class, please contact Kim Mostek at Kim.Mostek@nebraska.gov or 308-865-3443, or Jana Nuzum at Jana.Nuzum@nebraska.gov or 308-865-3441.