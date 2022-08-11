 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Clouds of smoke Tuesday part of Funk controlled burn

  • 0
Controlled burn

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employees seem small compared to the huge cloud of smoke from a prescribed fire they set Tuesday afternoon at the Funk Waterfowl Production Area. They completed a similar project Monday at a USFWS wetland in Kansas.

 COURTESY LORI POTTER

FUNK — Trees and other invasive plants were burned Tuesday during a prescribed fire at Funk Waterfowl Production Area.

The fire was set and monitored by a dozen U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employees from Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado, and burned about 240 wetland acres.

Rainwater Basin Wetland Management District project leader Brad Krohn said the fire lasted from 2-4 p.m. and prepared the wetlands to soon receive water from a nearby Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District canal.

A similar project was completed Monday at a USFWS wetland in Kansas.

The Funk Waterfowl Production Area is east of Holdrege and has about 2,000 acres. It is the largest of 62 public use areas known as Waterfowl Production Areas in the Rainwater Basin. Funk has been the headquarters for the WPAs since 2009.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians struggle with separation from loved ones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News