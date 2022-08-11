Clouds of smoke Tuesday part of Funk controlled burn

FUNK — Trees and other invasive plants were burned Tuesday during a prescribed fire at Funk Waterfowl Production Area.

The fire was set and monitored by a dozen U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employees from Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado, and burned about 240 wetland acres.

Rainwater Basin Wetland Management District project leader Brad Krohn said the fire lasted from 2-4 p.m. and prepared the wetlands to soon receive water from a nearby Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District canal.

A similar project was completed Monday at a USFWS wetland in Kansas.

The Funk Waterfowl Production Area is east of Holdrege and has about 2,000 acres. It is the largest of 62 public use areas known as Waterfowl Production Areas in the Rainwater Basin. Funk has been the headquarters for the WPAs since 2009.