Closure of downtown streets planned for Cruise Nite

KEARNEY — Several Kearney streets will be closed, starting at 2 a.m. Saturday, for Cruise Nite events.

Those events include a car show, food and music. The special event was requested on behalf of the Central Nebraska Auto Club.

Closures will affect these streets:

- Central Avenue from Railroad Street to 25th Street

- 24th Street from First Avenue to Avenue A

- 23rd Street from First Avenue to Avenue A

- 21st Street from First Avenue to Avenue A

- Parking lot west of Cunningham’s Journal

- City Hall parking lot north of City Hall

City staff will use barricades prior to the event and designate the areas listed as having parking prohibited during the event times, to control parking in blocked areas. This designation provides the ability to tow vehicles from the area.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. going north on Central Avenue and dispersing at 31st Street.