 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Closure of downtown Kearney street for Friday Concert Party

  • 0

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that 21st Street from Avenue A to Central Avenue will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Friday.

The purpose of the temporary closure is for an evening concert party sponsored by Copperfield’s and Brix.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News