Click It or Ticket mobilizing May 23-June 5 in Phelps County

HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $2,270 grant to assist with deputies’ overtime hours from May 23-June 5.

The Phelps County deputies will be participating in a selective overtime enforcement period for the “Click It or Ticket” mobilization. This campaign will help reduce fatal and serious injury crashes and increase seat-belt usage in Nebraska.

The most effective way to reduce traffic crash injuries, the severity of injuries and to save lives is to have all drivers and passengers buckled up in every vehicle.

Last year, 135 (68%) of the 198 fatally injured passenger vehicle occupants were not wearing seat belts. Nebraska’s seat belt usage rate has increased to 81%, but that is far below the national rate of 90.4% and is the fourth worst in the nation. These deaths represent needless tragedies for families here in Nebraska and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.

Buckle Up. Every Trip. Every Time.