Clerks at Buffalo, Sherman county businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

KEARNEY — Three businesses in Kearney and Loup City have failed alcohol inspections.
On March 25, Nebraska State Patrol investigators conducted the inspections at 35 businesses in Buffalo and Sherman counties. Three business — Margaritas and Joy’s Table in Kearney, and Colony Inn in Loup City — sold alcohol to a minor. Two businesses failed to check the minor’s identification, an NSP news release said.
At each business the clerks were cited for procuring alcohol to a minor. The businesses will be referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission where their liquor licenses could receive sanctions or be suspended.
A list of the businesses that passed the inspection was unavailable.
Police reports on the people who allegedly sold alcohol to minors also will be forwarded to the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution. The charge is a Class I misdemeanor, and, upon conviction, carries a punishment of up to one year in jail and a fine.
The inspections were funded with grant funds from the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety.